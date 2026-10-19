Trump returning to Texas next week for campaign rallies
DALLAS - President Donald Trump will return to Texas next week to rally support for U.S. Senate candidate Ken Paxton.
Trump in Texas
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - OCTOBER 07: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with Republican Senate candidate Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton as he brings him on stage during a campaign rally at the Freeman Coliseum on October 07, 2026 in San Anto
What we know:
Republican National Convention officials confirmed the president is set to return to the Lone Star State on Tuesday.
He will be holding events in Lubbock at 2:30 p.m. and Waco at 6 p.m.
Paxton will be at both of those events.
What we don't know:
RNC officials have not yet released specific details or locations for those upcoming events.
Paxton vs. Talarico
Polls have shown the hotly contested U.S. Senate race in Texas is in a dead heat.
Paxton, a Republican and the current Texas Attorney General, faces Democrat and State Rep. James Talarico for the seat currently held by U.S. Sen. John Cornyn.
Where do they stand?
FOX Local is publishing stories each week leading up to the election about the positions of both Paxton and Talarico on a variety of issues. Here's a round up of the coverage:
- Talarico vs. Paxton: Who has the better plan to lower costs?
- Talarico vs. Paxton: Different plans for Texas’ data center boom
- Talarico vs. Paxton: Who has the better approach to healthcare affordability?
- Paxton vs. Talarico: Where they stand on the border
The Source: The information in this story comes from RNC sources and FOX Local news coverage.