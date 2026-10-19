Trump returning to Texas next week for campaign rallies

The Brief President Donald Trump will return to Texas on Tuesday to host rally events in Lubbock and Waco for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Ken Paxton. The Texas U.S. Senate race between Attorney General Ken Paxton and Democratic State Rep. James Talarico is currently in a dead heat. RNC officials have not yet released the locations for the upcoming events.



President Donald Trump will return to Texas next week to rally support for U.S. Senate candidate Ken Paxton.

Trump in Texas

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - OCTOBER 07: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with Republican Senate candidate Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton as he brings him on stage during a campaign rally at the Freeman Coliseum on October 07, 2026 in San Anto Expand

What we know:

Republican National Convention officials confirmed the president is set to return to the Lone Star State on Tuesday.

He will be holding events in Lubbock at 2:30 p.m. and Waco at 6 p.m.

Paxton will be at both of those events.

What we don't know:

RNC officials have not yet released specific details or locations for those upcoming events.

Paxton vs. Talarico

Polls have shown the hotly contested U.S. Senate race in Texas is in a dead heat.

Paxton, a Republican and the current Texas Attorney General, faces Democrat and State Rep. James Talarico for the seat currently held by U.S. Sen. John Cornyn.

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Where do they stand?

FOX Local is publishing stories each week leading up to the election about the positions of both Paxton and Talarico on a variety of issues. Here's a round up of the coverage: