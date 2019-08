- There are at least 20 deaths reported after a shooting at a shopping center that included a Walmart in El Paso Saturday morning.

Police had earlier received reports of multiple shooters, but later confirmed during a press briefing that they have ruled out multiple shooters, and they have one person in custody.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that 20 people died in the shooting, and more than two dozen others were injured.

Gov. Abbott called the shooting "a heinous and senseless act of violence," and said the state had deployed a number of law enforcement officers to the city.

The suspect has been identified as a white male in his 20s, police confirmed. The AP is reporting that the suspect is 21-year-old Patrick Crusius.

Jeff Leach, who is the Texas State Representative for District 67, released a statement saying Crusius graduated from Plano Senior High School in 2017, and lives in Allen.

MORE: Suspect in El Paso mass shooting believed to be from North Texas

My Statement on today's shooting in El Paso, Texas: #ElPasoShooting pic.twitter.com/Oi9P4fSIem — Jeff Leach (@leachfortexas) August 3, 2019

A University Medical Center of El Paso official says one of 12 people who were rushed to the hospital after the attack on a shopping complex has died.

Ryan Mielke, a hospital spokesman, says all of the victims suffered traumatic injuries in Saturday's attack at or near the Cielo Vista Mall. He didn't give any details about the victims, including the one who died.

There were 11 other victims being treated at Del Sol Medical Center, according to hospital spokesman Victor Guerrero. He said those victims ages ranged from 35 to 82.

Police Sgt. Enrique Carrillo told reporters Saturday that the attack at or near the Cielo Vista Mall had ended, and there was no longer danger to the public.

Police spokesman Robert Gomez says investigators are still trying to determine what happened during Saturday's attack. He says multiple people were shot, but he didn't say how many.

The mall complex is near Interstate 10 and on El Paso's east side.

ATF Dallas is heading to the scene to assist.

BREAKING: ATF is en route to assist @EPPOLICE at the scene of a reported shooting in the area of #CieloVistaMall in #ElPaso TX. Please stay away from the area and refrain from posting first responder activity on social media. https://t.co/uw3DEFZRJt pic.twitter.com/0KqUK5nmmI — ATF Dallas (@ATFDallas) August 3, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

The Associated Press contributed to this report.