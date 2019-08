Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a statement on the shooting that happened near an El Paso Walmart Saturday morning.

The mayor of El Paso confirmed that there were "several fatalities" from the shooting.

Abbott's office also says the governor will be traveling to El Paso Saturday afternoon.

"Today, the El Paso community was struck by a heinous and senseless act of violence. Our hearts go out to the victims of this horrific shooting and to the entire community in this time of loss. While no words can provide the solace needed for those impacted by this event, I ask that all Texans join Cecilia and me in offering our prayers for the victims and their families. The state of Texas and the Department of Public Safety are assisting the El Paso Police Department as they conduct their investigation. We have deployed troopers, special agents, Texas Rangers, tactical teams, and aircraft to the scene in a support role. The state of Texas will do everything it can to ensure justice is delivered to the perpetrators of this heinous act."

President Donald Trump also tweeted out about the "terrible shootings" in El Paso.

Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2019

Walmart also issued a statement via Twitter.