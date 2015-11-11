Top Stories

US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide

  • Remains found in area where woman disappeared

  • Choking death of 5-year-old ruled accidental

  • Arlington PD ID officers involved in shooting

  • Former Dallas mayors speaking out on pension

Local

  • 'Teaching over Testing' bill submitted in Texas House

  • Arlington police ID officers involved in Wednesday deadly shooting

  • State lawmaker unhappy with ex-Dallas mayors in pension crisis

  • Choking death of 5-year-old Fort Worth girl ruled accidental

  • Remains found in West Texas area where North Texas woman disappeared

Politics

  • US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide

  • AP FACT CHECK: Conway says she misspoke on 'Bowling Green massacre'

  • GOP mulls 'repairing' Obamacare law it vowed to repeal

  • 'Sanctuary cities' bill advances in Texas, despite outcry

  • Lawmakers consider texting and driving ban

Sports

  • Dak Prescott voted NFL Rookie of the Year by fans

  • Jerry Jones, LaDainian Tomlinson among Hall of Fame candidates

  • Hundreds pay for Johnny Manziel's autograph

  • Scheifele scores twice, Jets hold off Stars 4-3

  • Court filing details former Baylor football coach's conduct

Videos

Antoinette Brown dog mauling update

  • New records show a detective running into many road blocks trying to investigate the deadly mauling.

    Antoinette Brown dog mauling update

  • A young boy known for supporting law enforcement got to be Chief for a Day at Grand Prairie PD.

    Jayden Morales - Chief for a Day

  • Texas lawmakers are considering changes to how STAAR tests are used in schools.

    Teaching over Testing Act

  • A state lawmaker is calling out three former Dallas mayors for getting in the middle of the Dallas police-fire pension crisis.

    Fomer Dallas mayors get involved in pension crisis

  • Security plans for the big game and other events has been in the works for nearly four years.

    Super Bowl LI security

  • The Dallas Cowboys owner is considered to have good odds to get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.

    Jerry Jones among Hall of Fame nominees

