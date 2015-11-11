Top Stories

Women's March on Washington sparks sister marches in North Texas

  • Trump praises CIA, blasts media

    President Donald Trump speaks to CIA officials on his first full day in office. 
    President Donald Trump speaks to CIA officials on his first full day in office. 

  • Five arrests made in Dallas anti-Trump protests

  • Trump takes charge as 45th US president

  • Protests turn violent in near inauguration

Headline Goes Here
Headline Goes Here

Local

  • Women's March on Washington sparks sister marches in North Texas

  • Argument leads to shooting at Fort Worth bar

  • Trump praises the CIA, bristles over inaugural crowd counts

  • Hundreds of thousands turn out for DC Women's March

  • North Texas town raises $70K for homeless man in one day

Politics

  • Trump takes charge, assertive but untested 45th US president

  • President Obama posts final tweet asks country to believe

  • American Tradition: Looking back at past inaugurations

  • Protesters light fire outside 'DeploraBall' party in DC

  • Energy pick vows to boost agency he had pledged to eliminate

Sports

  • Milton leads SMU to 85-64 win over Houston

  • Gobert 27 points, 25 rebounds in Jazz 112-107 OT win at Mavs

  • SMU beats UConn 69-49 for 16th straight home win

  • Dragic scores 32, Heat top Mavericks 99-95

  • Tavares, Greiss help Islanders beat Stars 3-0

Videos

Now Playing:

Dallas women's march

More Videos:
  • Lori Brown reports

    Dallas women's march

  • LynnAnne Nguyen reports

    Vigil in Little Elm

  • A peaceful protest stayed that way in DC on Saturday as hundreds of thousands of people made their way to the National Mall for the Women's March on Washington. FOX 5's Ronica Cleary and Paul Wagner have team coverage.

    Women's March on Washington draws hundreds of thousands

  • Scenes from the Women's March on Washington.

    Women's March on Washington

  • President Trump visited the CIA headquarters in Virginia on his first full day in office.

    President Trump at CIA

  • Argument leads to shooting at Fort Worth bar

    Argument leads to shooting at Fort Worth bar

Good Day Catch up on what you missed on North Texas' favorite morning show

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories