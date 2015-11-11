-
Women's March on Washington sparks sister marches in North Texas
-
Argument leads to shooting at Fort Worth bar
-
Trump praises the CIA, bristles over inaugural crowd counts
-
Hundreds of thousands turn out for DC Women's March
-
North Texas town raises $70K for homeless man in one day
-
Trump takes charge, assertive but untested 45th US president
-
President Obama posts final tweet asks country to believe
-
American Tradition: Looking back at past inaugurations
-
Protesters light fire outside 'DeploraBall' party in DC
-
Energy pick vows to boost agency he had pledged to eliminate
-
Milton leads SMU to 85-64 win over Houston
-
Gobert 27 points, 25 rebounds in Jazz 112-107 OT win at Mavs
-
SMU beats UConn 69-49 for 16th straight home win
-
Dragic scores 32, Heat top Mavericks 99-95
-
Tavares, Greiss help Islanders beat Stars 3-0