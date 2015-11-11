-
'Teaching over Testing' bill submitted in Texas House
-
Arlington police ID officers involved in Wednesday deadly shooting
-
State lawmaker unhappy with ex-Dallas mayors in pension crisis
-
Choking death of 5-year-old Fort Worth girl ruled accidental
-
Remains found in West Texas area where North Texas woman disappeared
-
US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide
-
AP FACT CHECK: Conway says she misspoke on 'Bowling Green massacre'
-
GOP mulls 'repairing' Obamacare law it vowed to repeal
-
'Sanctuary cities' bill advances in Texas, despite outcry
-
Lawmakers consider texting and driving ban
-
Dak Prescott voted NFL Rookie of the Year by fans
-
Jerry Jones, LaDainian Tomlinson among Hall of Fame candidates
-
Hundreds pay for Johnny Manziel's autograph
-
Scheifele scores twice, Jets hold off Stars 4-3
-
Court filing details former Baylor football coach's conduct