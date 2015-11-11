Top Stories

  • Army vet jumps into action after Walmart shooting

    NEW

  • New Year's Eve fireworks show at Reunion Tower

Local

  • Army vet helps gunshot victim following Friday night shooting

  • UPDATE: Three dead after two planes collide in mid-air in McKinney

  • At least 35 killed in 'terror attack' in Turkey

  • Texas judge stops federal transgender health protections

  • Two drag performers attacked and injured in Downtown Austin robbery

Politics

  • Obama's spat with Moscow is latest in long line

  • Obama retaliates against Russia for election hacking

  • Speculation mounts on race between top 2 Texas Republicans

  • Pushing back on Israel, Kerry defends Obama's UN vote

  • Nonprofit leader who wrote racist Michelle Obama post fired

Sports

  • Report: Tony Romo to get playing time Sunday vs Eagles

  • Georgia rallies to beat TCU 31-23 in Liberty Bowl

  • Avoiding injuries top priority for playoff-bound Cowboys

  • Mavericks take control in third quarter, beat Lakers 101-89

  • Prescott, Cowboys headline teams winning minus injured stars

Videos

McKinney Plane Crash Latest

  • Allison Harris reports

    McKinney Plane Crash Latest

  • Sky 4 was over the scene

    McKinney Plane Crash

  • LynnAnne Nguyen reports

    Walmart Shooting

  • Allison Harris

    Reunion Tower Fireworks

  • Courtesy DHA

    'Terrorist' kills at least 35 in Turkey

  • Remembering Pan Pan.

    Oldest Panda Dies

