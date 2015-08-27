Robbery suspects arrested after running into Skyline HS
-
Mexico's president 'considering' scrapping US trip
-
Window washers rescued from North Dallas high-rise
-
Muslim leaders concerned about lawmaker's survey
-
Vet hopes Trump rethinks refugee ban draft order
-
Arlington PD recognized for student mentoring program
-
Dallas Army vet hopes Trump reconsiders refugee ban draft order
-
NTX ‘Dreamers' worried about future under Trump presidency
-
Lawsuit filed against Dallas-based Backpage.com for pimping out teen
-
11-year-old shares marijuana-laced treats with classmates
-
Official: Mexico's president 'considering' scrapping US trip
-
Trump moves to 'build that wall' with Mexico, curb refugees
-
A look at President Donald Trump's immigration actions
-
Texas governor vows to oust sheriff over 'sanctuary' jail
-
Trump acts to advance Keystone XL, Dakota Access pipelines
-
Barnes scores 23 to lead Mavericks over Knicks, 103-95
-
SMU downs UCF 65-60 behind Milton's 19 points
-
Stewart scores winner in shootout, Wild beat Stars 3-2
-
Working to make NRG Stadium field flawless for Super Bowl LI
-
Little Elm High School honors murdered detective