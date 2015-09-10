-
Gunman killed in officer involved shooting at motel
-
DPD: Gunshot victim crashes car
-
White House predicts courts will reinstate travel ban
-
Police: Rowlett homeowner shot teen in the leg
-
Sunnyvale home destroyed in fire
-
White House predicts courts will reinstate travel ban
-
US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide
-
AP FACT CHECK: Conway says she misspoke on 'Bowling Green massacre'
-
GOP mulls 'repairing' Obamacare law it vowed to repeal
-
'Sanctuary cities' bill advances in Texas, despite outcry
-
Jerry Jones to be Inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame
-
Tomlinson Going to the Hall of Fame
-
Jason Garrett Named AP NFL Coach of the Year
-
Van Riemsdyk scores late, Blackhawks beat Stars 5-3
-
TCU reaches 5 Big 12 wins for 1st time, beating Texas 78-63