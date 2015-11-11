-
Man injured in crash following police chase through Dallas
-
Police: Man shot outside Dallas nightclub
-
Police search for driver in high-speed chase overnight
-
Police: Man shot during Fort Worth convenience store robbery
-
9 people detained at DFW Airport released
-
White House: Immigration order 'small price' for safety
-
Day after Putin call, GOP warns Trump on lifting sanctions
-
Federal court grants temporary stay on immigration ban
-
Protest at JFK Airport over immigration crackdown from Muslim countries
-
Trump orders strict new refugee screening, citing terrorists
-
No. 5 Baylor rallies to top Mississippi 78-75
-
Freshmen lead Auburn again for 88-80 SEC-Big 12 win over TCU
-
New Baylor lawsuit claims 52 rapes in 4 years by football players
-
Senior Bowl QBs hoping to follow footsteps of Dak Prescott
-
Westbrook scores 45 points, Thunder beat short-handed Mavs