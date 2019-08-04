< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Featured Videos off-the-wall behavior"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/el-paso-gunmans-former-classmates-recall-his-strange-off-the-wall-behavior">El Paso gunman's former Collin College classmates recall his strange, off-the-wall behavior</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/news/fox-4-features/hometown-hero-the-peace-path"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/KDFWU08_2499_MXF_12.51.14.25_1565041945636_7574284_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Hometown Hero: The Peace Path"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/fox-4-features/hometown-hero-the-peace-path">Hometown Hero: The Peace Path</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/news/u-s-world/ohio-lawmaker-blames-mass-shootings-on-drag-queen-advocates-video-games-open-borders"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/publicimage_candicekeller_080519_1565038101021_7574139_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Ohio lawmaker blames mass shootings on ‘drag queen advocates,' video games, ‘open borders'"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/u-s-world/ohio-lawmaker-blames-mass-shootings-on-drag-queen-advocates-video-games-open-borders">Ohio lawmaker blames mass shootings on ‘drag queen advocates,' video games, ‘open borders'</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/business/stocks-plunge-on-wall-street-as-us-china-trade-war-escalates"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/getty_stockplummetsfile_080519_1565037811026_7574134_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="S&P 500 plunges in worst loss of year as trade war escalates"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/business/stocks-plunge-on-wall-street-as-us-china-trade-war-escalates">S&P 500 plunges in worst loss of year as trade war escalates</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/el-paso-gunmans-former-classmates-recall-his-strange-off-the-wall-behavior">El Paso gunman's former Collin College classmates recall his strange, off-the-wall behavior</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/fox-4-features/hometown-hero-the-peace-path">Hometown Hero: The Peace Path</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/u-s-world/ohio-lawmaker-blames-mass-shootings-on-drag-queen-advocates-video-games-open-borders">Ohio lawmaker blames mass shootings on ‘drag queen advocates,' video games, ‘open borders'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/business/stocks-plunge-on-wall-street-as-us-china-trade-war-escalates">S&P 500 plunges in worst loss of year as trade war escalates</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/politics/obama-issues-rebuke-of-language-that-normalizes-racist-sentiments-after-mass-shootings">Obama issues rebuke of language that ‘normalizes racist sentiments' after mass shootings</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/entertainment/hennepin-county-attorney-charges-r-kelly-with-sexual-misconduct">R. El Paso gunman's former Collin College classmates recall his strange, off-the-wall behavior

By FOX4News.com Staff

Posted Aug 05 2019 05:48PM CDT
Video Posted Aug 05 2019 06:10PM CDT
Updated Aug 05 2019 06:27PM CDT addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/el-paso-gunmans-former-classmates-recall-his-strange-off-the-wall-behavior" addthis:title="El Paso gunman's former Collin College classmates recall his strange, off-the-wall behavior"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422330611.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422330611");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_422330611_422334503_116526"></div> <div class="more-videos"> <ul> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="active" data-playlist-idx="0" data-playlist-id="422334503" data-video-posted-date="Aug 05 2019 06:10PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/El_Paso_gunman___s_former_classmates_rec_0_7574702_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>El Paso gunman’s former classmates recall his strange, off-the-wall behavior</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="422333726" data-video-posted-date="Aug 05 2019 06:06PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/El_Paso_gunman_s_father_is_a_mental_heal_0_7574550_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>El Paso gunman's father is a mental health counselor</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var By FOX4News.com Staff

Posted Aug 05 2019 05:48PM CDT
Video Posted Aug 05 2019 06:10PM CDT
Updated Aug 05 2019 06:27PM CDT <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Patrick%20Crusius_1564939691990.jpg_7571910_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Patrick%20Crusius_1564939691990.jpg_7571910_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Patrick%20Crusius_1564939691990.jpg_7571910_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Patrick%20Crusius_1564939691990.jpg_7571910_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Patrick%20Crusius_1564939691990.jpg_7571910_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422330611-422117407" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Patrick%20Crusius_1564939691990.jpg_7571910_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Patrick%20Crusius_1564939691990.jpg_7571910_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Patrick%20Crusius_1564939691990.jpg_7571910_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Patrick%20Crusius_1564939691990.jpg_7571910_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Patrick%20Crusius_1564939691990.jpg_7571910_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422330611" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines422330611' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/texas/two-more-el-paso-shooting-victims-die-at-hospital-raising-death-toll-to-22"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/080519%20El%20Paso%20Memorial%202%20KDFWBCME01_mpg_11.11.09.23_1565024018573.png_7573527_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>El Paso mass shooting death toll up to 22</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/obama-issues-rebuke-of-language-that-normalizes-racist-sentiments-after-mass-shootings"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/GettyImages-1140817229%20OBAMA%20THUMB_1565036951151.jpg_7574230_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Obama urges public to reject racist language</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/texas/sister-el-paso-shooting-victim-25-gave-her-life-for-her-son"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/GettyImages-1166084577_1564951658824_7571968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Sister: El Paso shooting victim died shielding son</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/texas/shooting-victims-include-a-mom-who-died-protecting-her-baby"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/V_EL%20PASO%20MASS%20SHOOTING_VICTIMS_00.00.00.20_1565018430307.png_7573488_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Victims include a mom who protected newborn</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/north-texas-grandparents-of-el-paso-domestic-terrorism-suspect-release-statement"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/S_EL%20PASO%20SHOOTING%20SUSPECT_00.00.39.16_1565017697770.jpg_7573410_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Grandparents of El Paso suspect release statement</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p>Former classmates of the El Paso gunman that killed 22 people on Saturday at a Walmart describe him as an odd and socially awkward person. But they say nothing they saw in class would've led them to predict he'd be connected to something like this.</p><p>Doctors said Monday they are still treating dozens more and many are critically injured.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/texas/two-more-el-paso-shooting-victims-die-at-hospital-raising-death-toll-to-22">READ MORE: Two more El Paso shooting victims die at hospital, raising death toll to 22</a></p><p>The shooter, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, is from Allen. Plano ISD confirms he graduated from Plano Senior High School in 2017. He also attended Collin College until as recently as this past spring.</p><p>As the death toll rises in El Paso, those who knew Patrick are reflecting on the person they thought they knew.</p><p>Stephanie Harrelson is a former classmate who sat next to Patrick every day during an art appreciation class they took last semester at Collin College's Frisco campus.</p><p>“He was very introverted but quiet,” she recalled. “Whenever he did speak, it was strange off-the-wall statements.”</p><p>Another classmate who wanted to remain anonymous says Patrick gave off a 'weird vibe' and would always mutter to himself and zoned out in class. No one wanted to associate with him because he seemed off.</p><p>But despite Patrick’s strange behavior, classmates say none of it was an alarming red flag and they were shocked to see his picture all over social media.</p><p>“Then I read the caption and it said he was in connection with the El Paso shooting, and my jaw just dropped,” Harrelson said. “I was shook. Like, I sat next to him for a whole semester. The last couple classes, he didn't attend.”</p><p><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/authorities-remain-outside-north-texas-home-traced-to-el-paso-shooting-suspect">Over the weekend, FBI agents went through the Allen home where Patrick stayed at with his grandparents while he attended Collin College. They wrapped up their investigation at the house on Sunday.</a></p><p>A lengthy manifesto that Patrick published online ranted about race and identity, but those thoughts aren't anything he made public to classmates.</p><p>“I never got the vibe that that was the case. He never told me anything that would make me think he was against anybody,” Harrelson said. “I wish he would've reached out if he was having these feelings that he felt like he needed to handle on his own that were just off the wall. Just evil.”</p><p>Employees at Collin College said they were notified by email that Patrick was a student there. The college sent out a statement over the weekend saying they will fully cooperate with authorities in their investigation.</p><p>No answer at the last known address in Plano for Bryan Crusius, Patrick’s father. Bryan ran Infused Being Therapy and Counseling out of Richardson. A person at the location he shares says he’s an independent contractor. His business website touts drug addiction treatment, among other therapies.</p><p>Although Bryan has not addressed the shooting publicly, he wrote a self-published book in which he described his own troubled life. He says he battled drug addiction for four decades and recounts being arrested for shoplifting in 2011, the same year he and Patrick’s mother divorced.</p><p>Of that time, Bryan wrote: “I had slipped deeper into victimhood. I had no sense of clarity. I took responsibility for nothing. I let everything unravel.”</p><p>Aside from the shoplifting incident, court records show Bryan has a Houston drug conviction from 1976 and received a year of probation.</p><p>A friend of Patrick’s twin sister said he hadn’t seen Patrick in two years but remembers he wore baggy clothes, didn’t care much about his appearance and “seemed off.” That friend went on to say he supports gun rights and feels for the Crusius family. But he said he has no sympathy for Patrick, even if mental health issues were at play. Kenny Marchant announces retirement, 4th GOP retirement in Texas" data-articleId="422214269" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/GETTY%20Kenny%20Merchant_1565029838086.jpg_7573576_ver1.0_1280_720_1565041503657.jpg_7574312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/GETTY%20Kenny%20Merchant_1565029838086.jpg_7573576_ver1.0_1280_720_1565041503657.jpg_7574312_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/GETTY%20Kenny%20Merchant_1565029838086.jpg_7573576_ver1.0_1280_720_1565041503657.jpg_7574312_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/GETTY%20Kenny%20Merchant_1565029838086.jpg_7573576_ver1.0_1280_720_1565041503657.jpg_7574312_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/GETTY%20Kenny%20Merchant_1565029838086.jpg_7573576_ver1.0_1280_720_1565041503657.jpg_7574312_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>North Texas U.S. Rep. Kenny Marchant announces retirement, 4th GOP retirement in Texas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ALAN FRAM, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 07:27AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 04:45PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Monday's announcement that yet another Republican congressman is retiring highlights the GOP's growing struggle to win the House majority next year and the shifting political leanings of Texas, the nation's second-largest state.</p><p>Democrats' burgeoning prospects in Texas, which has a deep-red pedigree, are widely attributed to two factors. One is the state's growing populations of Hispanics and of moderate voters in communities ringing cities like Dallas, Houston and Austin, the other is the polarizing rhetoric of President Donald Trump.</p><p>"Trump has really turned out to be an accelerant for energizing young voters and voters of color," said Democratic pollster Zac McCrary, whose clients include MJ Hegar, a Democratic contender for challenging GOP Sen. John Cornyn next year. "And again at the same time, Trump has so deeply alienated suburban white voters in numbers that are mind-boggling."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/walmart-in-roanoke-evacuated-due-to-bomb-threat" title="Walmart in Roanoke evacuated due to bomb threat" data-articleId="422285335" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/Sky%204%20Monday%201324%20KDFWBCME01_mpg_13.42.38.11_1565030927702.png_7573949_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/Sky%204%20Monday%201324%20KDFWBCME01_mpg_13.42.38.11_1565030927702.png_7573949_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/Sky%204%20Monday%201324%20KDFWBCME01_mpg_13.42.38.11_1565030927702.png_7573949_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/Sky%204%20Monday%201324%20KDFWBCME01_mpg_13.42.38.11_1565030927702.png_7573949_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/Sky%204%20Monday%201324%20KDFWBCME01_mpg_13.42.38.11_1565030927702.png_7573949_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Walmart in Roanoke evacuated due to bomb threat</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 01:49PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 01:51PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Walmart store in Roanoke, Texas was evacuated for a short time Monday afternoon because of a bomb threat.</p><p>Fire Marshal Doug Parks said the threat was called into the store on U.S.-377 around 12:20 p.m.</p><p>The store was evacuated as a precaution and some employees were reportedly sent home.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/trackdown-suspect-leonard-sowell-arrested-for-murder" title="Trackdown suspect Leonard Sowell arrested for murder" data-articleId="422261693" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/6497%20TZ_TRACKDOWN_%20SUPER%207%20INN%20HOMICIDE%20_00.00.03.04_1565023520457.png_7573828_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/6497%20TZ_TRACKDOWN_%20SUPER%207%20INN%20HOMICIDE%20_00.00.03.04_1565023520457.png_7573828_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/6497%20TZ_TRACKDOWN_%20SUPER%207%20INN%20HOMICIDE%20_00.00.03.04_1565023520457.png_7573828_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/6497%20TZ_TRACKDOWN_%20SUPER%207%20INN%20HOMICIDE%20_00.00.03.04_1565023520457.png_7573828_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/6497%20TZ_TRACKDOWN_%20SUPER%207%20INN%20HOMICIDE%20_00.00.03.04_1565023520457.png_7573828_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trackdown suspect Leonard Sowell arrested for murder</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 11:45AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 11:48AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police have finally tracked down a man wanted for murdering a woman outside a Dallas hotel thanks to Shaun Rabb’s Trackdown .</p><p>Cedar Hill man Leonard Sowell had been on the run since Dallas police named him a suspect in the death of his girlfriend, Gina Elder.</p><p>In May, police released security footage from the parking lot of the Super 7 Inn in southern Dallas. It showed a man knocking the woman to the ground with a single punch and then again as she tried to get up.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/el-paso-gunmans-former-classmates-recall-his-strange-off-the-wall-behavior"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Patrick%20Crusius_1564939691990.jpg_7571910_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Patrick Crusius, el paso shooter"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>El Paso gunman's former Collin College classmates recall his strange, off-the-wall behavior</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fox-4-features/hometown-hero-the-peace-path"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/KDFWU08_2499_MXF_12.51.14.25_1565041945636_7574284_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KDFWU08_2499_MXF_12.51.14.25_1565041945636.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hometown Hero: The Peace Path</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/ohio-lawmaker-blames-mass-shootings-on-drag-queen-advocates-video-games-open-borders"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/publicimage_candicekeller_080519_1565038101021_7574139_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Ohio state Rep. Candice Keller is shown in a file photo. (Photo credit: Ohio House of Representatives)" title="publicimage_candicekeller_080519-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Ohio lawmaker blames mass shootings on ‘drag queen advocates,' video games, ‘open borders'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/business/stocks-plunge-on-wall-street-as-us-china-trade-war-escalates"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/getty_stockplummetsfile_080519_1565037811026_7574134_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A file image shows the fluctuations of the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Aug. 1, 2019. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)" title="getty_stockplummetsfile_080519-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>S&P 500 plunges in worst loss of year as trade war escalates</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3459_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3459"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/el-paso-gunmans-former-classmates-recall-his-strange-off-the-wall-behavior" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Patrick%20Crusius_1564939691990.jpg_7571910_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Patrick%20Crusius_1564939691990.jpg_7571910_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Patrick%20Crusius_1564939691990.jpg_7571910_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Patrick%20Crusius_1564939691990.jpg_7571910_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Patrick%20Crusius_1564939691990.jpg_7571910_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>El Paso gunman's former Collin College classmates recall his strange, off-the-wall behavior</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fox-4-features/hometown-hero-the-peace-path" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/KDFWU08_2499_MXF_12.51.14.25_1565041945636_7574284_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/KDFWU08_2499_MXF_12.51.14.25_1565041945636_7574284_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/KDFWU08_2499_MXF_12.51.14.25_1565041945636_7574284_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/KDFWU08_2499_MXF_12.51.14.25_1565041945636_7574284_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/KDFWU08_2499_MXF_12.51.14.25_1565041945636_7574284_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hometown Hero: The Peace Path</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/judge-sentences-man-who-sent-pipe-bombs-to-dems-to-20-years" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/21/Cesar%20Sayoc%20cropped_1553172545166.jpg_6928902_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/21/Cesar%20Sayoc%20cropped_1553172545166.jpg_6928902_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/21/Cesar%20Sayoc%20cropped_1553172545166.jpg_6928902_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/21/Cesar%20Sayoc%20cropped_1553172545166.jpg_6928902_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/21/Cesar%20Sayoc%20cropped_1553172545166.jpg_6928902_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Judge sentences man who sent pipe bombs to Dems to 20 years</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/ohio-lawmaker-blames-mass-shootings-on-drag-queen-advocates-video-games-open-borders" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/publicimage_candicekeller_080519_1565038101021_7574139_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/publicimage_candicekeller_080519_1565038101021_7574139_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/publicimage_candicekeller_080519_1565038101021_7574139_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/publicimage_candicekeller_080519_1565038101021_7574139_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/publicimage_candicekeller_080519_1565038101021_7574139_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ohio&#x20;state&#x20;Rep&#x2e;&#x20;Candice&#x20;Keller&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Ohio&#x20;House&#x20;of&#x20;Representatives&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ohio lawmaker blames mass shootings on ‘drag queen advocates,' video games, ‘open borders'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/business/stocks-plunge-on-wall-street-as-us-china-trade-war-escalates" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/getty_stockplummetsfile_080519_1565037811026_7574134_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/getty_stockplummetsfile_080519_1565037811026_7574134_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/getty_stockplummetsfile_080519_1565037811026_7574134_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/getty_stockplummetsfile_080519_1565037811026_7574134_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/getty_stockplummetsfile_080519_1565037811026_7574134_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;file&#x20;image&#x20;shows&#x20;the&#x20;fluctuations&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Dow&#x20;Jones&#x20;Industrial&#x20;Average&#x20;on&#x20;Aug&#x2e;&#x20;1&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Drew&#x20;Angerer&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>S&P 500 plunges in worst loss of year as trade war escalates</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3972_" > <span 