- The 21-year-old suspect of a deadly mass shooting in El Paso is from North Texas, and authorities remain outside an Allen home traced back to him.

At least 20 people were killed in the shooting, and El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen confirmed that the 21-year-old suspect is from Allen.

FOX4 traced the suspect's name to a home in Allen.

Agents from the FBI, ATF, and Texas Department of Safety, as well as Allen and Plano police officers, arrived at the Allen home traced to Patrick Crusius just hours after the mass shooting Saturday.

They remained on scene overnight Saturday, and are still there Sunday afternoon. Authorities have blocked off streets surrounding the home.

Authorities had been seen going in and out of the home at different times, but at some point Sunday morning, a man inside the home was seen yelling at an FBI agent to “get the hell out of here.”

Our photographer @kdfw18 was rolling as an FBI agent was told to “get the hell out of here”. The man yelling is the grandfather of the El Paso shooting suspect according to police. This is the home in Allen that detectives have been at for multiple hours. @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/APPtbKUZlW — Steven Dial (@StevenDialFox4) August 4, 2019

Those at the scene saw agents remove several items from the home, including a bag and a white box.

Jeff Leach, who is the Texas State Representative for District 67, released a statement saying Crusius graduated from Plano Senior High School in 2017, and lives in Allen.

My Statement on today’s shooting in El Paso, Texas: #ElPasoShooting pic.twitter.com/Oi9P4fSIem — Jeff Leach (@leachfortexas) August 3, 2019

Collin College also confirmed that a student by the name of Patrick Crusius attended their school from the fall of 2017 to the spring of 2019.

Neighbors said that a retired couple lives in the home.

Another neighbor, who said he has ties to El Paso, said he knew someone who was shopping in the same area when the shooting happened.

"My family has pretty strong ties to the El Paso area," Craig LeBlanc said. "One sister who lives less than two miles from the mall, which was a blessing. Friend in the mall during the shooting, seeing people running, and she didn't know what to do."