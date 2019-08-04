< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/usaworld">US & World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/health">Health</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> href="/web/kdfw/weather/more-summer-showers-">MORE SUMMER SHOWERS!</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/news/suspect-in-el-paso-mass-shooting-believed-to-be-from-north-texas"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/El%20Paso%20Shooting%20LiveU7%20KDFWBCME01_mpg_17.25.35.01_1564873279064.png_7570886_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Suspect in deadly El Paso mass shooting is from North Texas"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/suspect-in-el-paso-mass-shooting-believed-to-be-from-north-texas">Suspect in deadly El Paso mass shooting is from North Texas</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/weather/rain-chances-continuefor-now"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/Rain_Chances_Continue___For_Now_0_7571087_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Rain Chances Continue...For Now"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/weather/rain-chances-continuefor-now">Rain Chances Continue...For Now</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/news/texas/texas-police-respond-to-active-shooter-at-el-paso-walmart"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/El%20Paso%20Shooting%20KDFWBCME01_mpg_13.25.37.22_1564857374074.png_7570808_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="20 killed in shooting at El Paso shopping center; Suspect in custody"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/texas/texas-police-respond-to-active-shooter-at-el-paso-walmart">20 killed in shooting at El Paso shopping center; Suspect in custody</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/weather/more-summer-showers-">MORE SUMMER SHOWERS!</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/suspect-in-el-paso-mass-shooting-believed-to-be-from-north-texas">Suspect in deadly El Paso mass shooting is from North Texas</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/weather/rain-chances-continuefor-now">Rain Chances Continue...For Now</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/texas/texas-police-respond-to-active-shooter-at-el-paso-walmart">20 killed in Authorities remain outside North Texas home traced to El Paso shooting suspect</h1> </header> Aug 04 2019 01:19PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 01:46PM CDT</span></p> <h4>Image Gallery Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422122369-0">2 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422122369-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/04/El%20Paso%20Shooter%20Allen%20Broll%20KDFWBCME01_mpg_12.01.44.08_1564941744469.png_7571926_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422122369-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/04/El%20Paso%20Shooter%20Allen%20Broll%20KDFWBCME01_mpg_12.01.44.08_1564941744469.png_7571926_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422122369-0"> <img By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/news/authorities-remain-outside-north-texas-home-traced-to-el-paso-shooting-suspect">FOX4News.com Staff </a> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 01:19PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 01:46PM CDT</span></p> </div> story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422122369" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ALLEN, Texas</strong> - The 21-year-old suspect of a deadly mass shooting in El Paso is from North Texas, and authorities remain outside an Allen home traced back to him.</p> <p>At least 20 people were killed in the shooting, and El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen confirmed that the 21-year-old suspect is from Allen.</p> <p>FOX4 traced the suspect's name to a home in Allen.</p> <p>Agents from the FBI, ATF, and Texas Department of Safety, as well as Allen and Plano police officers, arrived at the Allen home traced to Patrick Crusius just hours after the mass shooting Saturday.</p> <p>They remained on scene overnight Saturday, and are still there Sunday afternoon. Authorities have blocked off streets surrounding the home.</p> <p>Authorities had been seen going in and out of the home at different times, but at some point Sunday morning, a man inside the home was seen yelling at an FBI agent to “get the hell out of here.”</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Our photographer <a href="https://twitter.com/kdfw18?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@kdfw18</a> was rolling as an FBI agent was told to “get the hell out of here”. The man yelling is the grandfather of the El Paso shooting suspect according to police. This is the home in Allen that detectives have been at for multiple hours. <a href="https://twitter.com/FOX4?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOX4</a> <a href="https://t.co/APPtbKUZlW">pic.twitter.com/APPtbKUZlW</a></p> — Steven Dial (@StevenDialFox4) <a href="https://twitter.com/StevenDialFox4/status/1158053049576955912?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 4, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p>Those at the scene saw agents remove several items from the home, including a bag and a white box.</p> <p><strong>MORE:</strong> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/texas/deadly-mass-shooting-in-el-paso-to-be-handled-as-domestic-terrorism">Deadly mass shooting in El Paso to be handled as domestic terrorism</a></p> <p>Jeff Leach, who is the Texas State Representative for District 67, released a statement saying Crusius graduated from Plano Senior High School in 2017, and lives in Allen.</p> <blockquote> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">My Statement on today’s shooting in El Paso, Texas: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ElPasoShooting?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ElPasoShooting</a> <a href="https://t.co/Oi9P4fSIem">pic.twitter.com/Oi9P4fSIem</a></p> — Jeff Leach (@leachfortexas) <a href="https://twitter.com/leachfortexas/status/1157784263695245313?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 3, 2019</a></blockquote> <p> </p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p>Collin College also confirmed that a student by the name of Patrick Crusius attended their school from the fall of 2017 to the spring of 2019.</p> <p>Neighbors said that a retired couple lives in the home.</p> <p>Another neighbor, who said he has ties to El Paso, said he knew someone who was shopping in the same area when the shooting happened.</p> <p>"My family has pretty strong ties to the El Paso area," Craig LeBlanc said. "One sister who lives less than two miles from the mall, which was a blessing. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>9 killed in Ohio in second US mass shooting within 24 hours</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 06:47AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 12:12PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Nine people in Ohio were killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours, and the suspected shooter is also deceased, police said.</p><p>Dayton police tweeted that an active shooter situation began at 1 a.m. Sunday in a historic district that’s a popular nightlife destination, but officers nearby were able to “put an end to it quickly.” Lt. Col. Matt Carper said at a press conference that the suspect was shot to death by responding officers.</p><p>At least 26 others were injured, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said at a press conference. No details about the victims were released.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/memorial-set-up-for-woman-who-was-fatally-shot-by-officer-aiming-at-loose-dog" title="Memorial set up for woman who was fatally shot by officer aiming at loose dog" data-articleId="422046508" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/V_APD%20OIS%20VICTIM%20MEMORIAL%206P_00.00.59.00_1564881169330.png_7571423_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/V_APD%20OIS%20VICTIM%20MEMORIAL%206P_00.00.59.00_1564881169330.png_7571423_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/V_APD%20OIS%20VICTIM%20MEMORIAL%206P_00.00.59.00_1564881169330.png_7571423_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/V_APD%20OIS%20VICTIM%20MEMORIAL%206P_00.00.59.00_1564881169330.png_7571423_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/V_APD%20OIS%20VICTIM%20MEMORIAL%206P_00.00.59.00_1564881169330.png_7571423_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Memorial set up for woman who was fatally shot by officer aiming at loose dog</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 03 2019 08:13PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Memorials are starting to appear at the scene where a rookie Arlington Police Department officer shot and killed a woman while aiming at a dog.</p><p>Prayer candles and flowers mark the spot where 30-year-old Margarita Brooks was struck and killed.</p><p>Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson released body camera video of the shooting on Friday, and expressed sincere apologies to the Brooks’ family.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/2-injured-after-truck-slams-into-arlington-fire-engine" title="2 injured after truck slams into Arlington fire engine" data-articleId="422043987" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/V_DRIVER%20HITS%20AFD%20ENGINE%206P_00.00.43.27_1564880763981.png_7571243_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/V_DRIVER%20HITS%20AFD%20ENGINE%206P_00.00.43.27_1564880763981.png_7571243_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/V_DRIVER%20HITS%20AFD%20ENGINE%206P_00.00.43.27_1564880763981.png_7571243_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/V_DRIVER%20HITS%20AFD%20ENGINE%206P_00.00.43.27_1564880763981.png_7571243_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/V_DRIVER%20HITS%20AFD%20ENGINE%206P_00.00.43.27_1564880763981.png_7571243_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 injured after truck slams into Arlington fire engine</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 03 2019 08:07PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>At least two people were injured after the driver of a pick-up slammed into an Arlington fire engine early Saturday morning.</p><p>The engine was blocking traffic for a disabled vehicle on I-20.</p><p>The pickup driver was taken to the hospital. At least one person in the disabled vehicle was also hurt.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/more-summer-showers-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/04/MORE_SUMMER_SHOWERS__0_7571742_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="MORE_SUMMER_SHOWERS__0_20190804131722"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>MORE SUMMER SHOWERS!</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/suspect-in-el-paso-mass-shooting-believed-to-be-from-north-texas"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/El%20Paso%20Shooting%20LiveU7%20KDFWBCME01_mpg_17.25.35.01_1564873279064.png_7570886_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="El Paso Shooting LiveU7 KDFWBCME01_mpg_17.25.35.01_1564873279064.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Suspect in deadly El Paso mass shooting is from North Texas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/rain-chances-continuefor-now"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/Rain_Chances_Continue___For_Now_0_7571087_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Rain_Chances_Continue___For_Now_0_20190803223622"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rain Chances Continue...For Now</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas/texas-police-respond-to-active-shooter-at-el-paso-walmart"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/El%20Paso%20Shooting%20KDFWBCME01_mpg_13.25.37.22_1564857374074.png_7570808_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="El Paso Shooting KDFWBCME01_mpg_13.25.37.22_1564857374074.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>20 killed in shooting at El Paso shopping center; Suspect in custody</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3459_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3459"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-AD-KDFW_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3459_MOD-AD-KDFW_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content 