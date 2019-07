- A second suspect has been arrested for the deadly shootout that killed an innocent 13-year-old boy in Dallas.

Tips from FOX 4 viewers who watched Shaun Rabb's Trackdown led police to 21-year-old Tyler Buchanan of Longview.

Buchanan was arrested this past Friday on charges of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and deadly conduct discharge of a firearm.

Police believe Buchanan is one of the two men who began shooting at each other near a gas station on Bruton Road on June 4.

Malik Tyler was leaving the corner store with two friends and was caught in the crossfire.

"They just started shooting, and I froze," said King Morgan, one of the friends who was with Malik. "I couldn't move, so I ran back into the store. I caught back up with the Malik. And that's when I seen Malik fall. And he was shot, so I stayed right there with him."

The 13-year-old who was headed into eighth grade at Florence Middle School was rushed to the hospital but didn't survive his injuries.

Police have already arrested the other suspected gunman, 21-year-old Datrail Clayton, for murder.

Residents who live in the neighborhood near Bruton Road and St. Augustine Drive have organized a community event for Saturday to address the violence.