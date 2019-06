Related Headlines 13yo boy killed during shootout at Dallas car wash

- Dallas police have made an arrest in the shooting death of an innocent 13-year-old boy who was caught in the crossfires of a shooting.

Malik Tyler was fatally shot Tuesday just after 7 p.m., in the 9400 block of Bruton Road near a self-service car wash.

He was leaving a nearby gas station with two friends when police say two males in separate vehicles were shooting at each other.

Tyler, who was an innocent bystander, was shot. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

Datrail Clayton, 21, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in this case.

Investigators collected surveillance video from the nearby convenience store, but haven't released those images, which may indicate they have already identified possible suspects.

“You have caused them and me a great deal of pain. This makes no sense,” said Camille White, who is part of the Pleasant Grove community.

Stuffed animals and flowers mark the spot where Tyler's life ended.

Family members say he was about to enter 8th grade at Florence Middle School. He loved to play basketball and he leaves behind his parents and seven siblings.

“Summer's just starting, he hadn't even had a whole week,” White added. “He didn't get to do the things, he's not going to get to do the things we were able to do, sleep in and all that.”

Tyler's Pleasant Grove community is outraged the 13-year-old died after being caught in the middle of gunfire from a drive-by shooting.

Police say Tyler was just walking with two friends from the convenience store when a car driving on Bruton Rd. started firing at a parked car.

“All of a sudden, I started hearing gunshots, but I didn't know where it was coming from. I saw two little boys running around the corner, one little boy talking about he got shot,” said Dennis Kirkendoll, who lives nearby.

“It was like 10-15 shots and it just - you could hear screaming, people were running, the kids outside,” said Keionna Scott, who lives nearby. “Oh it just, that sight to see him on the ground. It didn't have anything to do with him.”

Residents say it's not unusual to hear gunshots in the area, and police say they are aware of gang activity and drug deals around the businesses.

“We can only be understanding for so long. We understand there's a police shortage. But at the same time, we live here, we're paying taxes,” White said.

Tyler's siblings and parents gathered around the memorial Wednesday.

Many said he was a familiar face in the neighborhood who will be missed.

“Sad, upset for them because that's their little brother and they should've never do that to him. He didn't do anything to anybody,” said Ikea Chapple, who knows the Tyler family.

The community is planning a vigil Wednesday night to honor Malik Tyler near the apartments where he died.