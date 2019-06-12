< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Featured Videos </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/elan-city-lights-tenants-what-are-we-going-to-do-">Elan City Lights tenants: ‘What are we going to do?'</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/news/latino-police-organization-calls-for-removal-of-dallas-police-chief-renee-hall"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/S-DPD%20CHIEF%20HALL%20CRIME%20COMMENT%208A_00.00.08.27_1559653631926.png_7350188_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Latino police organization calls for removal of Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/latino-police-organization-calls-for-removal-of-dallas-police-chief-renee-hall">Latino police organization calls for removal of Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/news/first-group-of-asylum-seekers-who-stopped-in-dallas-has-already-left"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/V-DALLAS%20ASYLUM%20SEEKERS%20630A_00.00.15.01_1559736981860.png_7353930_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="First group of asylum seekers who stopped in Dallas has already left"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/first-group-of-asylum-seekers-who-stopped-in-dallas-has-already-left">First group of asylum seekers who stopped in Dallas has already left</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/good-day/update-on-the-asylum-seekers-stopping-in-dallas"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Update_on_the_asylum_seekers_stopping_in_0_7389917_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Update on the asylum seekers stopping in Dallas"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/good-day/update-on-the-asylum-seekers-stopping-in-dallas">Update on the asylum seekers stopping in Dallas</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/elan-city-lights-tenants-what-are-we-going-to-do-">Elan City Lights tenants: ‘What are we going to do?'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/latino-police-organization-calls-for-removal-of-dallas-police-chief-renee-hall">Latino police organization calls for removal of Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/first-group-of-asylum-seekers-who-stopped-in-dallas-has-already-left">First group of asylum seekers who stopped in Dallas has already left</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/good-day/update-on-the-asylum-seekers-stopping-in-dallas">Update on the asylum seekers stopping in Dallas</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/stanford-sailing-coach-is-1st-defendant-to-sentencing-in-college-admissions-scandal">Stanford sailing coach, 1st defendant to be sentenced in college admissions scandal, avoids prison</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/u-s-world/house-panel-advances-bill-to-extend-9_11-victim-compensation-fund-until-2090">House panel advances bill to extend 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund until 2090</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a Trackdown: Help find 13-year-old Malik Tyler's killers Trackdown: Help find 13-year-old Malik Tyler's killers d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412366088");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412366088-0">3 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412366088-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/0612trackdownsuspect_1560385634008_7390721_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412366088-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/0612trackdownsuspect_1560385634008_7390721_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412366088-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Trackdown suspect Malik Tyler"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/0612trackdowncar2_1560385631484_7390720_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412366088-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Trackdown Car Malik Tyler"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/0612trackdowncar1_1560385631467_7390719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412366088-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Trackdown Car 2 Malik Tyler"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-412366088-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KDFW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/0612trackdownsuspect_1560385634008_7390721_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Trackdown suspect Malik Tyler"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img By FOX4News.com Staff 
Posted Jun 12 2019 07:32PM CDT headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/affidavit-slain-dallas-13-year-old-shot-in-the-back-by-stray-bullet"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/P-BRUTON%20RD%20SHOOTING%209P_KDFWee14_711.mxf_KDFWf0b0_146.mxf_00.01.44.23_1559863068964.png_7361441_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Afdt: 13-year-old shot in the back by stray bullet</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arrest-made-in-shooting-death-of-13-year-old-boy-near-dallas-car-wash"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/13yo%20pleasant%20grove%20shooting%20suspect%20victim_1559776585863.png_7356662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Arrest made in shooting death of 13-year-old boy</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/13-year-old-boy-killed-during-shootout-at-dallas-car-wash"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/13yo%20killed_1559757943587.jpg_7354868_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>13yo boy killed during shootout at Dallas car wash</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DALLAS</strong> - In this week’s Trackdown, police have released never before seen video of the shootout that killed 13-year-old Malik Tyler on June 4.</p> <p>The teenager had clean hands, while those in a gun battle that took his life, did not.</p> <p>Dallas homicide detectives have given FOX 4's Shaun Rabb video of two cars involved, along with one of the suspected shooters in last week’s incident.</p> <p>One man is already in jail and charged with murder in this case.</p> <p>The newly released video shows the cars and people inside that opened fire first.</p> <p>And in the crossfire, while trying to get back home, Tyler was shot and killed</p> <p>“This is beyond senseless, 13-year-old kid with two of his friends just come to the store to get some snacks and he gets caught in the middle of the crossfire just trying to go back home,” Dallas homicide Detective Jacob White said.</p> <p>White is carrying the murder book on Tyler, the great kid killed when shooters opened fire at 7 p.m. on June 4.</p> <p>Police say they don’t know how many people they’re looking for, but there are at least two vehicles of interest involved.</p> <p>The shooting happened in a parking lot near Bruton Road and N. St. Augustine Drive.</p> <p>“A silver Chevy Cruze is what I believe it to be,” Det. White said.</p> <p>The Cruze, carrying damage to the front passenger side quarter panel and damage on both the left and right rear sides, pulled into the gas station, and is critical to what plays out.</p> <p>A grey Chrysler 300M pulls in a little after the Cruze, and a couple of guys get out and walk over to the Cruze.</p> <p>“The trunk opens on the Chevy Cruze,” Det. White explained. “One of the individuals, appears to be a black male with long dreads, enters the trunk, retrieves a backpack, and the two guys get back into the Chrysler 300."</p> <p>The driver of the Cruze then drives off, but only as far as the car wash next door, where it stops.</p> <p>Tyler and his two friends are now leaving the nearby store with snacks. Tyler and another boy are kind of jogging, as a third kid, King Morgan, is walking behind.</p> <p>The driver of the Chrysler 300M drives out, heading west.</p> <p>“They ultimately leave the parking lot. Surveillance video shows them coming back,” Det. White said. “They actually head westbound on the inside lane closest to the convenience store, and as they get right over here, almost to the property line with the car wash next door, you can see two individuals - the front passenger and the back passenger - both open fire.”</p> <p>The person police have in custody, 21-year-old Datrail Clayton, was in a parked black vehicle.</p> <p>“He gets out of the car, runs around, and opens up fire, who is continuing westbound on Bruton Rd.,” Det. White said.</p> <p>Tyler takes a bullet not meant for him.</p> <p>Det. White needs to know who rolls in a wrecked silver Chevy Cruze.</p> <p>“It appears to be a newer, maybe a 2010 or newer. Has damage to both rear quarter panels, the right and the left,” he added.</p> <p>And Det. White says the slim man with the dreads is one of the two shooters.</p> <p>“He goes to the trunk of the Chevy, retrieves a backpack, and within minutes, is when the shooting starts,” White said.</p> <p>If you think you know him or either vehicle involved, call Det. More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/V-HURST%20MCDONALD%27S%20ASSAULT%20530P_00.00.06.08_1560382474133.png_7390378_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/V-HURST%20MCDONALD%27S%20ASSAULT%20530P_00.00.06.08_1560382474133.png_7390378_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/V-HURST%20MCDONALD%27S%20ASSAULT%20530P_00.00.06.08_1560382474133.png_7390378_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/V-HURST%20MCDONALD%27S%20ASSAULT%20530P_00.00.06.08_1560382474133.png_7390378_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/V-HURST%20MCDONALD%27S%20ASSAULT%20530P_00.00.06.08_1560382474133.png_7390378_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police search for suspect who attacked autistic man at a North Texas McDonald's</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 06:46PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 06:48PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hurst police are working to identify a man who attacked an autistic victim after the victim spoke to the suspect's two children.</p><p>The assault happened on May 26, at the McDonald's in the 1400 block of W. Pipeline Rd.</p><p>Police say the victim was transported to a hospital for several injuries, and will "likely require further medical intervention." The victim's family says he is autistic and very shaken by this.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/robert-e-lee-statue-bidder-identified-as-dallas-law-firm" title="Dallas law firm places winning bid for Robert E. Lee statue" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/22/5P%20H2-ROBERT%20E%20LEE%20STATUE_00.00.01.26_1558561108415.png_7303058_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/22/5P%20H2-ROBERT%20E%20LEE%20STATUE_00.00.01.26_1558561108415.png_7303058_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/22/5P%20H2-ROBERT%20E%20LEE%20STATUE_00.00.01.26_1558561108415.png_7303058_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/22/5P%20H2-ROBERT%20E%20LEE%20STATUE_00.00.01.26_1558561108415.png_7303058_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/22/5P%20H2-ROBERT%20E%20LEE%20STATUE_00.00.01.26_1558561108415.png_7303058_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dallas law firm places winning bid for Robert E. Lee statue</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">CLARICE SILBER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 01:15PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 06:36PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Dallas-based law firm placed the winning $1.435 million bid for a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that the city put in an online auction almost two years after removing it from a state park.</p><p>Holmes Firm PC made the top offer for the bronze sculpture, according to documents from the Dallas City Council. It was among several Lee monuments around the U.S. that were removed from public view amid the fallout over racial violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.</p><p>The firm, owned by Ronald L. Holmes, has not said what it plans to do with the statue or whether it is representing someone else who wanted the artwork depicting Lee and another soldier on horses.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/dallas-police-arrest-man-accused-of-killing-muhlaysia-booker-2-others" title="Dallas police arrest man accused of killing Muhlaysia Booker, 2 others" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Booker%20murder%20suspect_1560381286688.png_7390355_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Booker%20murder%20suspect_1560381286688.png_7390355_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Booker%20murder%20suspect_1560381286688.png_7390355_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Booker%20murder%20suspect_1560381286688.png_7390355_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Booker%20murder%20suspect_1560381286688.png_7390355_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dallas police arrest man accused of killing Muhlaysia Booker, 2 others</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 05:41PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 07:54PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dallas police have arrested a serial murder suspect who they say killed Muhlaysia Booker and at least two other people. Police also said he is a person of interest in the murder of transgender woman Chynal Lindsey.</p><p>Kendrell Lavar Lyles, 34, has been charged with Booker's murder, along with murder charges in two other cases. He was arrested on June 5.</p><p>Lyles was being held without bond in the Collin County Jail in McKinney. href="/news/elan-city-lights-tenants-what-are-we-going-to-do-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/P-CRANE%20INTO%20ELAN%20CITYLIGHTS%206P_00.00.18.09_1560379229290.png_7390083_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P-CRANE INTO ELAN CITYLIGHTS 6P_00.00.18.09_1560379229290.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Elan City Lights tenants: ‘What are we going to do?'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/latino-police-organization-calls-for-removal-of-dallas-police-chief-renee-hall"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/S-DPD%20CHIEF%20HALL%20CRIME%20COMMENT%208A_00.00.08.27_1559653631926.png_7350188_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="S-DPD CHIEF HALL CRIME COMMENT 8A_00.00.08.27_1559653631926.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Latino police organization calls for removal of Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/first-group-of-asylum-seekers-who-stopped-in-dallas-has-already-left"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/V-DALLAS%20ASYLUM%20SEEKERS%20630A_00.00.15.01_1559736981860.png_7353930_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V-DALLAS ASYLUM SEEKERS 630A_00.00.15.01_1559736981860.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>First group of asylum seekers who stopped in Dallas has already left</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/update-on-the-asylum-seekers-stopping-in-dallas"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Update_on_the_asylum_seekers_stopping_in_0_7389917_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Update_on_the_asylum_seekers_stopping_in_0_20190612210000"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Update on the asylum seekers stopping in Dallas</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/V-HURST%20MCDONALD%27S%20ASSAULT%20530P_00.00.06.08_1560382474133.png_7390378_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/V-HURST%20MCDONALD%27S%20ASSAULT%20530P_00.00.06.08_1560382474133.png_7390378_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/V-HURST%20MCDONALD%27S%20ASSAULT%20530P_00.00.06.08_1560382474133.png_7390378_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/V-HURST%20MCDONALD%27S%20ASSAULT%20530P_00.00.06.08_1560382474133.png_7390378_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police search for suspect who attacked autistic man at a North Texas McDonald's</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dallas-police-arrest-man-accused-of-killing-muhlaysia-booker-2-others" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Booker%20murder%20suspect_1560381286688.png_7390355_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Booker%20murder%20suspect_1560381286688.png_7390355_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Booker%20murder%20suspect_1560381286688.png_7390355_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Booker%20murder%20suspect_1560381286688.png_7390355_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Booker%20murder%20suspect_1560381286688.png_7390355_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dallas police arrest man accused of killing Muhlaysia Booker, 2 others</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/elan-city-lights-tenants-what-are-we-going-to-do-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/P-CRANE%20INTO%20ELAN%20CITYLIGHTS%206P_00.00.18.09_1560379229290.png_7390083_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/P-CRANE%20INTO%20ELAN%20CITYLIGHTS%206P_00.00.18.09_1560379229290.png_7390083_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/P-CRANE%20INTO%20ELAN%20CITYLIGHTS%206P_00.00.18.09_1560379229290.png_7390083_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/P-CRANE%20INTO%20ELAN%20CITYLIGHTS%206P_00.00.18.09_1560379229290.png_7390083_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/P-CRANE%20INTO%20ELAN%20CITYLIGHTS%206P_00.00.18.09_1560379229290.png_7390083_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Elan City Lights tenants: ‘What are we going to do?'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-wanted-man-fatally-shot-by-fort-worth-pd-ran-from-officers-during-incident-weeks-before" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/10/V-LAURETTA%20DR%20FWPD%20OIS%20530P_00.00.02.06_1560217754699.png_7380751_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/10/V-LAURETTA%20DR%20FWPD%20OIS%20530P_00.00.02.06_1560217754699.png_7380751_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/10/V-LAURETTA%20DR%20FWPD%20OIS%20530P_00.00.02.06_1560217754699.png_7380751_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/10/V-LAURETTA%20DR%20FWPD%20OIS%20530P_00.00.02.06_1560217754699.png_7380751_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/10/V-LAURETTA%20DR%20FWPD%20OIS%20530P_00.00.02.06_1560217754699.png_7380751_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Wanted man fatally shot by Fort Worth PD ran from officers during incident weeks earlier</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/latino-police-organization-calls-for-removal-of-dallas-police-chief-renee-hall" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/S-DPD%20CHIEF%20HALL%20CRIME%20COMMENT%208A_00.00.08.27_1559653631926.png_7350188_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/S-DPD%20CHIEF%20HALL%20CRIME%20COMMENT%208A_00.00.08.27_1559653631926.png_7350188_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, Most Recent 