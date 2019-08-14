< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Jerry Jones responds to reports of Dak's $40M contract request

By FOX4News.com Staff

Posted Aug 14 2019 09:53AM CDT
Updated Aug 14 2019 09:56AM CDT DALLAS - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is using colorful language to describe contract talks with quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott.

The Cowboys are getting ready for the season with three players in negotiations. In addition to Dak and Zeke, wide receiver Amari Cooper is waiting for a deal.</p><p>Jones said it's okay if contract talks continue after the regular season starts. But once it does, "you start paying the price as a team."</p><p>After Tuesday's practice in Oxnard, he was asked specifically about Dak's contract and the <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/cowboys/report-dak-prescott-asking-for-40-million-per-year-contract">report that the quarterback is asking for $40 million.</a></p><p>"Picture if you were a driver of a car and you had a wreck and your hand was almost severed off. But you didn't understand your anatomy. You look down, you're spurtin' blood. You open the door and run into the woods, and either die bleeding to death or shock. The educated man looks down, knows his anatomy, squeezes and knows his best chance is to wait for help. That's because he's been there a lot and done that. So I'm squeezin' and waitin' for help," Jones said.</p><p>That left some people scratching their heads. But perhaps he's taken a morbid stance on the issue of negotiations because of his past.</p><p>Jones said he's lost players like defensive end DeMarcus Ware -- who was with the team for nine seasons -- because he didn't have the money to pay them after overpaying others. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Kitna returns to NFL as Cowboys quarterbacks coach, seeks growth in Prescott</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Pro Football Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 02:00AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 11:07AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>OXNARD, Calif. (AP) - Jon Kitna unfolded a piece of paper detailing that day's practice plan because he thought it was a good way to illustrate why the former Dallas quarterback was back in the NFL with the Cowboys after coaching high school football for seven years.</p><p>Dak Prescott's new position coach never stopped communicating with Jason Garrett, who replaced the fired Wade Phillips as head coach while Kitna was starting for an injured Tony Romo halfway through a lost season in 2010. Now Kitna is on the staff of a man he calls a mentor - even though Garrett is only seven years older.</p><p>"Like, literally, I could bring one of my coaches here from the last seven years and I could hand them this, and they'd know exactly what this is and how it works and what we're doing," Kitna said as he held out the paper. "He gave me all that stuff."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/cowboys/report-dak-prescott-asking-for-40-million-per-year-contract" title="Report: Dak Prescott asking for $40 million per year contract" data-articleId="423539814" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/11/GettyImages-1160873407_1565546411225_7586391_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/11/GettyImages-1160873407_1565546411225_7586391_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/11/GettyImages-1160873407_1565546411225_7586391_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/11/GettyImages-1160873407_1565546411225_7586391_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/11/GettyImages-1160873407_1565546411225_7586391_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 10: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys drops back to pass against the San Francisco 49ers&nbsp;in&nbsp;a preseason NFL football game at Levi&#39;s Stadium on August 10, 2019. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Report: Dak Prescott asking for $40 million per year contract</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 08:06AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 10:21AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reportedly wants to be the highest-paid player in the NFL. He may be asking for $40 million a year.</p><p>The NFL Network’s Jane Slater said that’s his counteroffer to a reported $30 million offer from the team. Other reports state the $40 million figure is not accurate.</p><p>Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is watching it all play out with amusement. He said the most he ever made was $16 million.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/cowboys/dak-prescott-reportedly-turns-down-contract-offer" title="Dak Prescott reportedly turns down contract offer" data-articleId="423362108" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/dak%20prescott%20cowboys%20camp%202019_1565055212127.PNG_7574783_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/dak%20prescott%20cowboys%20camp%202019_1565055212127.PNG_7574783_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/dak%20prescott%20cowboys%20camp%202019_1565055212127.PNG_7574783_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/dak%20prescott%20cowboys%20camp%202019_1565055212127.PNG_7574783_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/dak%20prescott%20cowboys%20camp%202019_1565055212127.PNG_7574783_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dak Prescott reportedly turns down contract offer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 08:31AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 08:32AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>While running back Ezekiel Elliott is holding out for a new contract, quarterback Dak Prescott reportedly turned down a deal.</p><p>The report comes from Michael Lombardi with The Athletic. He said Prescott rejected a $30 million per year offer. Other details like how much would be guaranteed are not clear.</p><p>Prescott is going into the final year of his rookie contract. He could be a free agent after this season if the Cowboys fail to sign him.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/police-respond-to-active-shooting-scene-in-tioga-possibly-two-officers-shot"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/14/vlcsnap-2019-08-15-00h04m32s77_1565843289372_7594055_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A suspect in the shooting of six Philadelphia police officers surrenders after an hourslong standoff." title="vlcsnap-2019-08-15-00h04m32s77_1565843289372-407693.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Suspect surrenders after 6 Philadelphia police officers shot; 2 held hostage</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-crushed-to-death-by-car-at-fort-worth-auto-salvage-yard"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/V_DECATUR%20AVE%20JUNKYARD%20ACCIDENT%20%209P_00.00.29.25_1565835859079.png_7593677_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V_DECATUR AVE JUNKYARD ACCIDENT 9P_00.00.29.25_1565835859079.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man crushed to death by car at Fort Worth auto salvage yard</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dallas-pd-9-year-old-girl-killed-in-gang-related-shooting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Sky%204%20Dallas%20Shooting%20Wednesday1820%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_18.31.17.20_1565832233820.png_7593270_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Sky 4 Dallas Shooting Wednesday1820 KDFWBCME02_mpg_18.31.17.20_1565832233820.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dallas PD: 9-year-old girl killed in gang-related shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/proposal-would-increase-salaries-for-dallas-officers-but-increase-property-tax"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: Featured Videos

Suspect surrenders after 6 Philadelphia police officers shot; 2 held hostage

Man crushed to death by car at Fort Worth auto salvage yard

Dallas PD: 9-year-old girl killed in gang-related shooting

Proposal would increase salaries for Dallas officers, but increase property tax portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5016_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5016"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0229_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0229"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div Most Recent

Man crushed to death by car at Fort Worth auto salvage yard

Dallas PD: 9-year-old girl killed in gang-related shooting

Proposal would increase salaries for Dallas officers, but increase property tax

Break Is Over

Dallas City Council approves $9M incentive package to attract Uber's regional hub data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/V_DECATUR%20AVE%20JUNKYARD%20ACCIDENT%20%209P_00.00.29.25_1565835859079.png_7593677_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/V_DECATUR%20AVE%20JUNKYARD%20ACCIDENT%20%209P_00.00.29.25_1565835859079.png_7593677_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/V_DECATUR%20AVE%20JUNKYARD%20ACCIDENT%20%209P_00.00.29.25_1565835859079.png_7593677_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/V_DECATUR%20AVE%20JUNKYARD%20ACCIDENT%20%209P_00.00.29.25_1565835859079.png_7593677_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Man crushed to death by car at Fort Worth auto salvage yard</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dallas-pd-9-year-old-girl-killed-in-gang-related-shooting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Sky%204%20Dallas%20Shooting%20Wednesday1820%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_18.31.17.20_1565832233820.png_7593270_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Sky%204%20Dallas%20Shooting%20Wednesday1820%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_18.31.17.20_1565832233820.png_7593270_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Sky%204%20Dallas%20Shooting%20Wednesday1820%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_18.31.17.20_1565832233820.png_7593270_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Sky%204%20Dallas%20Shooting%20Wednesday1820%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_18.31.17.20_1565832233820.png_7593270_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Sky%204%20Dallas%20Shooting%20Wednesday1820%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_18.31.17.20_1565832233820.png_7593270_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dallas PD: 9-year-old girl killed in gang-related shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/proposal-would-increase-salaries-for-dallas-officers-but-increase-property-tax" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/01/04/0038FO.MXF_00.27.33.25_1515105354964_4772347_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/01/04/0038FO.MXF_00.27.33.25_1515105354964_4772347_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/01/04/0038FO.MXF_00.27.33.25_1515105354964_4772347_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/01/04/0038FO.MXF_00.27.33.25_1515105354964_4772347_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/01/04/0038FO.MXF_00.27.33.25_1515105354964_4772347_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Proposal would increase salaries for Dallas officers, but increase property tax</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/break-is-over" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Break_From_Heat_Is_Over_0_7593427_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Break_From_Heat_Is_Over_0_7593427_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Break_From_Heat_Is_Over_0_7593427_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Break_From_Heat_Is_Over_0_7593427_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Break_From_Heat_Is_Over_0_7593427_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Break Is Over</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dallas-city-council-approves-9m-incentive-package-to-attract-uber-s-regional-hub" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/21/Still1121_00007_1511320026443_4551605_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/21/Still1121_00007_1511320026443_4551605_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/21/Still1121_00007_1511320026443_4551605_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/21/Still1121_00007_1511320026443_4551605_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/21/Still1121_00007_1511320026443_4551605_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dallas City Council approves $9M incentive package to attract Uber's regional hub</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3972_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3972"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" 