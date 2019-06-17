< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article>
<section id="story413152469" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413152469" data-article-version="1.0">What we know about Dallas federal building gunman Brian Isaack Clyde</h1>
</header> addthis:title="What we know about Dallas federal building gunman Brian Isaack Clyde"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413152469.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/Brian%20Clyde_1560799823264.jpg_7409517_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413152469-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Brian Clyde_1560799823264.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/Brian%20Clyde%20Facebook%20photo%20profile%20pic%20121818_1560799819346.jpg_7409515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413152469-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Brian Clyde Facebook photo profile pic 121818_1560799819346.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/Brian%20Clyde%20military%20photos_1560799819341.jpg_7409514_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413152469-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Brian Clyde military photos_1560799819341.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/Brian%20Clyde%20Facebook%20photo%20magazines%20061519_1560799822185.jpg_7409516_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413152469-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Brian Clyde Facebook photo magazines 061519_1560799822185.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-413152469-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KDFW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/Brian%20Clyde_1560799823264.jpg_7409517_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Brian Clyde_1560799823264.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/Brian%20Clyde%20Facebook%20photo%20profile%20pic%20121818_1560799819346.jpg_7409515_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Brian Clyde Facebook photo profile pic 121818_1560799819346.jpg.jpg"/> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/news/what-we-know-about-dallas-federal-building-gunman-brian-isaack-clyde?fbclid=IwAR00LRULcWkMYCtxzn9bM15zeqHFyHUSgc3HGAu9kecgnTjxfMnZXzNSc6o">FOX4News.com Staff </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 02:31PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 04:09PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413152469" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines413152469' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/shooting-reported-at-dallas-federal-building"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-06-17%20KDFWBCME02_11.mpg_09.39.20.24_1560782536443.png_7404993_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Active shooter killed outside federal building</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p>A 22-year-old man is dead after opening fire on the Earle Cabell Federal Building on Monday and the investigation into him and what caused him to shoot at and outside the building is underway.</p><p>Brian Isaack Clyde had recently attended a college in Corpus Christi and had attended high school in Dallas and Leander. It seems he was born in Corpus Christi and also lived in Austin for a time.</p><p>Clyde's social media pages show photos and references to service in the military. The FBI said Clyde was discharged from the Army in 2017 but didn't elaborate any further.</p><p>There were no previous run-ins with authorities, according to a records check by FOX4. Federal agents said he was not any watch list of any kind prior to Monday's shooting.</p><p>Clyde was listed as a Spring 2019 graduate of Del Mar College in Corpus Christi on the school's website. He earned an associate's degree in applied science, according to the school.</p><p><strong><em><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/shooting-reported-at-dallas-federal-building">READ MORE: Active shooter killed outside Dallas federal building</a></em></strong></p><p>Much of what is known about Clyde comes from his Facebook page, which did not have privacy restrictions turned on and featured numerous posts viewable to the public.</p><p>In posts over the weekend, Clyde uploaded photos of what appeared to be some type of fixed-blade weapon and numerous ammunition magazines.</p><p>"I decided to finish getting all of my mags. 2 40 rounders and 8 30 rounders total," Clyde wrote with the photo of the magazines.</p><p>Last weekend he posted a video, in which he says at one point, "I don't know how much longer I have, but the [expletive] storm is coming."</p><p>Clyde's Facebook page stated he attended Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas and Leander High School.</p><p>Clyde also said he enlisted in the Army. Photos show him in fatigues, and he said he was stationed at Fort Campbell in Kentucky. Other than his 2017 discharge, nothing is publicly known about his time in the service. FBI officials said they were working with the Department of Defense to learn more about his service record.</p><p>The suspect's father currently lives in Arizona. Rodney Clyde answered the phone when FOX4 called on Monday afternoon but said he didn't know what was going on and didn't comment any further.</p><p>ATF officials are working to trace Clyde's firearm. More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/P-ARLINGTON%20STORM%20DAMAGE%205P_00.00.17.21_1560808681632.png_7410810_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/P-ARLINGTON%20STORM%20DAMAGE%205P_00.00.17.21_1560808681632.png_7410810_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/P-ARLINGTON%20STORM%20DAMAGE%205P_00.00.17.21_1560808681632.png_7410810_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/P-ARLINGTON%20STORM%20DAMAGE%205P_00.00.17.21_1560808681632.png_7410810_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/P-ARLINGTON%20STORM%20DAMAGE%205P_00.00.17.21_1560808681632.png_7410810_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tornadoes on Sunday in Arlington, Fort Worth confirmed by National Weather Service</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 04:58PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 04:59PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Arlington and an EF-0 hit North Fort Worth on Sunday afternoon.</p><p>The weather service teams surveyed several areas in North Texas on Monday the day after another round of severe weather blew through the region. No one was killed.</p><p>The NWS said the EF-1 tornado struck in a neighborhood close to Globe Life Park, home of the Texas Rangers. The tornado was on the ground for about one minute, officials said. The EF-0 hit the Crawford Farms and Vista Meadows subdivisions in North Fort Worth and had wind speeds of up to 85 MPH.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/62-year-old-cleburne-woman-sexually-assaulted-in-her-own-home" title="62-year-old Cleburne woman sexually assaulted in her own home" data-articleId="413144777" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/V-62%20YEAR%20OLD%20CLEBURNE%20WOMAN%20ASSAULTED%205P_00.00.37.15_1560809248882.png_7410759_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/V-62%20YEAR%20OLD%20CLEBURNE%20WOMAN%20ASSAULTED%205P_00.00.37.15_1560809248882.png_7410759_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/V-62%20YEAR%20OLD%20CLEBURNE%20WOMAN%20ASSAULTED%205P_00.00.37.15_1560809248882.png_7410759_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/V-62%20YEAR%20OLD%20CLEBURNE%20WOMAN%20ASSAULTED%205P_00.00.37.15_1560809248882.png_7410759_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/V-62%20YEAR%20OLD%20CLEBURNE%20WOMAN%20ASSAULTED%205P_00.00.37.15_1560809248882.png_7410759_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>62-year-old Cleburne woman sexually assaulted in her own home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 01:55PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 05:09PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 62-year-old woman woke up early Saturday morning to find a man in her bedroom. He sexually assaulted her, police said.</p><p>According to the Cleburne Police Department, the assault happened in a neighborhood just north of Cooke Elementary School. The suspect fled on foot after leaving the woman's house on Starling Court.</p><p>Detectives are now asking people who live in the area to check their security cameras for anything suspicious on Saturday between the hours of 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/shooting-reported-at-dallas-federal-building" title="Active shooter killed outside Dallas federal building" data-articleId="413070973" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-06-17%20KDFWBCME02_11.mpg_09.39.20.24_1560782536443.png_7404993_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-06-17%20KDFWBCME02_11.mpg_09.39.20.24_1560782536443.png_7404993_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-06-17%20KDFWBCME02_11.mpg_09.39.20.24_1560782536443.png_7404993_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-06-17%20KDFWBCME02_11.mpg_09.39.20.24_1560782536443.png_7404993_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-06-17%20KDFWBCME02_11.mpg_09.39.20.24_1560782536443.png_7404993_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Active shooter killed outside Dallas federal building</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 09:08AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 04:44PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man who fired shots at the Earle Cabell Federal Building in Downtown Dallas is dead.</p><p>FBI officials said officers from the Federal Protective Service shot and killed 22-year-old Brian Isaack Clyde after he opened fire on the federal building on Commerce Street.</p><p>Witnesses who saw the shooting around 8:40 a.m. Monday described seeing a man dressed in what appeared to be tactical gear firing a rifle just outside the building.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" 