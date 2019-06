- Dallas police are responding to a report of an active shooter and possible bomb at the Earle Cabell Federal Building.

Witness told FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb that they heard gunfire inside the building. Another told FOX 4’s Brandon Todd they saw a man with a rifle.

Dallas police said a shooter is in custody and on the way to the hospital.

Police have set up a crime scene perimeter outside the building. All streets in the area have been shut down and the nearby El Centro College was also placed on lockdown.

The bomb squad has been called to the scene to investigate reports of a possible bomb in the suspect’s vehicle.