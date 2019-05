- The family of a girl who was killed by a car that was street racing, held a vigil Sunday evening to honor her memory.

The vigil for Olivia Mendez was held at the site where she was killed Friday night during a street racing incident.

Mendez was in the back seat of her parent’s car as three vehicles were street racing along Lake June Rd.

One of the street racing cars crashed into their vehicle as it was crossing the street onto Rain Forest Dr.

Olivia was killed in the crash, and three others inside the vehicle were injured, including another child who was in a car seat.

The driver of the vehicle that was street racing was checked out at a hospital, before being taken into police custody.

Police were also able to find the other two drivers who were involved in the street racing.

Charges are pending at this time, but police have not specified what charges would be filed.