- A 9-year-old girl was killed and another child is in critical condition following a crash in Dallas Friday evening that involved a car that was drag racing with other vehicles.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the crash happened just after 7:30 p.m., in the 10700 block of Lake June Rd.

Investigators found that an orange Dodge Challenger, gray Dodge Charger, and a blue Ford Mustang were drag racing eastbound on Lake June Rd.

While they were racing, a black Chevy Impala was turning left from the westbound lanes of Lake June Rd., heading onto Rain Forest Dr.

The Challenger involved in the drag race struck the Impala in the back-right passenger side.

A 9-year-old girl who was sitting in the back seat of the Impala was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to Children’s Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Another child, who was in a car seat in the back seat of the Impala, was taken to Children’s Hospital in critical condition. The passenger sitting in the front seat was also taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Impala was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while the driver of the Challenger, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital and later released.

The driver of the Challenger remains in police custody. Charges are pending at this time.

The drivers of the Charger and Mustang fled before police arrived on scene, but Mesquite PD and Southeast Patrol CRT later found them.

The two other drivers who were drag racing are being interviewed by police.