- Two Texas Department of Transportation workers who chose to do the right thing made a big difference for a North Texas non-profit.

TxDOT said back in early May, two of its workers found a bag of cash on the side of the road. They turned it in at the nearby Buc-ee's.

It turns out, the money belonged to Reggie Finch, who runs the Dallas homeless shelter Soul's Harbor.

Finch said he was getting gas in Terrell and put the bag with $2,500 in it on top of his car. He forgot about it and drove off.

Fortunately, the folks at Buc-ee's were able to connect the dots and Finch got the money back.

He is grateful. He said the money was meant to pay shelter workers and buy food for those staying at Soul's Harbor.

TxDOT is also praising the workers.