Police say they have spoken with the suspect in a viral video seen licking a tub of Blue Bell ice cream before putting it back in the store's freezer, and have identified her as a juvenile.

In the video, which was uploaded to Twitter and has since been watched over 10 million times, the girl was seen licking an already opened tub of Blue Bell's Tin Roof flavor ice cream, and then re-seal the ice cream and return it to a store's freezer.

All tubs of the flavor shown in the video were pulled from that store's shelves.

What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?! pic.twitter.com/T8AIdGpmuS — Optimus Primal (@BlindDensetsu) June 29, 2019

Lufkin police identified her earlier this week after officers found surveillance video of a female seen leaving the store, who matched the description of the suspect.

The suspect could face up to 20 years in prison for the second-degree felony.

Officers were able to talk with the suspect and her boyfriend. They say she is from San Antonio, but tied to the Lufkin area through her boyfriend's family.

Her name will not be released, because she is a juvenile, but the case has been turned over to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.