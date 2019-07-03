Police officers in San Antonio were searching for two lost hikers at the end of July in the Government Canyon State Park after they had taken refuge in a tree from what they thought was a feral hog.

It turned out to be nothing more than rumble strips on a nearby road.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife Department law enforcement, the San Antonio Police Department informed them of a 911 missing person call coming from somewhere in the Government Canyon State Park around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, June 21. The hiker had reported that an animal had been following her and growling, so she climbed a tree for safety.