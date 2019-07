- Texas state leaders have sent a letter to all Texas district and county attorneys urging them to continue enforcing marijuana laws.

This comes after several local prosecutors dropped pot possession cases after House Bill 1325 was passed, which made it legal to produce, process and sell hemp products, like CBD oil, in Texas.

The letter from Governor Greg Abbott, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dennis Bonnen, and Attorney General Ken Paxton said the these dropped cases "represent a misunderstanding of how this law works."

It also added that H.B. 1325 did not repeal the marijuana laws in Texas, so the district and county attorneys should continue to enforce those laws.

