Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed a law legalizing hemp production and certain CBD products in the state of Texas.

House Bill 1325 makes it legal to produce, process and sell hemp products, like CBD oil, in Texas. The products must contain no more than 0.3 percent of tetrahydrocannabinol, THC.

The new law takes effect immediately.

Marijuana will still be illegal in Texas.

Hemp farming was previously approved by the federal government.

This new law sets up a state-sanctioned program for farmers to grow as part of the 2018 Farm Bill.

This also comes after the Texas Department of State Health Services dropped hemp from the dangerous drugs list in April.