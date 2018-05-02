TCU begins beer sales to general public at baseball games

- For the first time, people with general seating tickets were able to enjoy a beer at a TCU baseball game.

The university first started selling beers Wednesday night as the Horned Frogs took on Dallas Baptist University

It’s a practice other colleges and universities have been doing. Some who attended the game say they went specifically for the opportunity to buy beer, and it's an incentive to keep them coming back.

No longer is a cold beer just for those in club level or the suites at Lupton Stadium at TCU. Beer is now available to general seating for the first time ever at any Horned Frogs game.

"I think it's a great idea,” said TCU fan Jon Wilcox. “Anyway that I can support TCU and get a good beer at the same time, that's a win-win situation."

The beer is served in a purple plastic cup. TCU says it's an experiment to keep up with a national trend. If successful, it could be extended to football games and other sporting events.

SMU tried the same experiment in 2014 and eventually expanded beer sales to football games.

"I'm actually surprised it took this long, but we're happy about it,” said TCU alum Sydney Shaw. “Hopefully, it will transition over to football as well."

Similar to other collegiate games and even the Texas Rangers, beer sales end at the top of the seventh inning. Extra security was added to the game as well.

In-and-out privileges at TCU also ended Wednesday night. From now on, anyone that leaves the stadium will have to buy another ticket to get back in.