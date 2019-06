Related Headlines Active shooter killed outside federal building

- Law enforcement officials are investigating a suspicious vehicle that was found parked outside the Earle Cabell Federal Building in Downtown Dallas.

According to early reports, the 18-wheeler was left abandoned near Griffin and Jackson streets sometime before 6:30 a.m. Monday.

The FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, Dallas Police Department and Dallas-Fire Rescue were called in to check it out. They are now trying to locate the driver.

No one is being allowed in or near the federal building until they are sure the truck is safe.

The streets in a three-block radius around the courthouse are blocked off. FOX 4 traffic reporter Chip Waggoner said it's causing a major traffic jam in Downtown Dallas.

Police are on high alert after last week’s deadly shooting at the federal building.

Officers from the Federal Protective Service shot and killed 22-year-old Brian Clyde after he opened fire on the building on Commerce Street.

