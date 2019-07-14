< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Suspect fatally shot by Dallas officers identified addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/suspect-fatally-shot-by-dallas-officers-identified" addthis:title="Suspect fatally shot by Dallas officers identified"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418117242.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418117242");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418117242-418116855"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/14/KDFWU02_4149_MXF_17.24.12.13_1563137346719_7522327_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/14/KDFWU02_4149_MXF_17.24.12.13_1563137346719_7522327_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/14/KDFWU02_4149_MXF_17.24.12.13_1563137346719_7522327_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/14/KDFWU02_4149_MXF_17.24.12.13_1563137346719_7522327_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/14/KDFWU02_4149_MXF_17.24.12.13_1563137346719_7522327_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418117242-418116855" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/14/KDFWU02_4149_MXF_17.24.12.13_1563137346719_7522327_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/14/KDFWU02_4149_MXF_17.24.12.13_1563137346719_7522327_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/14/KDFWU02_4149_MXF_17.24.12.13_1563137346719_7522327_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/14/KDFWU02_4149_MXF_17.24.12.13_1563137346719_7522327_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/14/KDFWU02_4149_MXF_17.24.12.13_1563137346719_7522327_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 14 2019 03:53PM CDT
Updated Jul 14 2019 04:11PM CDT src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>DPD officers return fire at suspect, killing him</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DALLAS</strong> - The suspect fatally shot by Dallas PD officers Saturday afternoon has been identified as a 30-year-old Dallas man.</p><p>According to police, Dijon D. Watkins opened fire at officers, who then returned fire and struck him. Watkins later died of his injuries. The suspect's identity was confirmed by the Medical Examiner's Office.</p><p><strong>MORE:</strong> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/dallas-police-responding-to-officer-involved-shooting">Dallas officers return fire at suspect, fatally shoot him</a></p><p>The incident started just before 2:45 p.m. Saturday, when officers were called about a shooting in the 3400 block of Great Trinity Forest Way.</p><p>Responding officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.</p><p>While investigating that shooting, police were told that the suspected shooter, Watkins, was hiding behind a dumpster in the 5000 block of Cranfield Dr.</p><p>When officers arrived at that location, police say the suspect came out from behind the dumpster, and fired at officers.</p><p>The officers returned fire, hitting the Watkins, who later died of his injuries.</p><p>No officers were injured during this incident.</p><p>Police are continuing their investigation at this time.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KDFW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409664" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/residents-impacted-by-crane-collapse-could-soon-have-their-items-back" title="Residents impacted by crane collapse could soon have their items back" data-articleId="418137590" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Crane%20v%20Apartment%20KDFWBCME01_2.mpg_16.24.46.28_1560115838427.png_7368359_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Crane%20v%20Apartment%20KDFWBCME01_2.mpg_16.24.46.28_1560115838427.png_7368359_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Crane%20v%20Apartment%20KDFWBCME01_2.mpg_16.24.46.28_1560115838427.png_7368359_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Crane%20v%20Apartment%20KDFWBCME01_2.mpg_16.24.46.28_1560115838427.png_7368359_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Crane%20v%20Apartment%20KDFWBCME01_2.mpg_16.24.46.28_1560115838427.png_7368359_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Residents impacted by crane collapse could soon have their items back</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 06:25PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>On Monday, movers will go into the Dallas apartment complex damaged by a crane collapse to pack up and bring out belongings.</p><p>People with apartments inside Elan City Lights have been without most of their things since the crane collapsed onto the apartment building on June 9.</p><p>The whole ordeal has been a challenge as they try to live their lives without their personal belongings, and in some cases, without transportation.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/fort-worth-murder-suspect-claims-he-was-defending-himself" title="Fort Worth murder suspect claims he was defending himself" data-articleId="418126424" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/14/Aaron%20Dennison_1563141584673.jpg_7522524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/14/Aaron%20Dennison_1563141584673.jpg_7522524_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/14/Aaron%20Dennison_1563141584673.jpg_7522524_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/14/Aaron%20Dennison_1563141584673.jpg_7522524_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/14/Aaron%20Dennison_1563141584673.jpg_7522524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fort Worth murder suspect claims he was defending himself</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 05:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The man who police say was behind a deadly stabbing Friday evening in Fort Worth has told police that he killed a man in self-defense.</p><p>Investigators say 47-year-old Aaron Dennison used a knife to stab a man multiple times in an apartment on Ivy Wood Lane.</p><p>Dennison called officers to the area at about 7 p.m.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-using-battle-in-big-d-boxing-tournament-to-connect-with-the-community" title="Police using ‘Battle in Big D Boxing Tournament' to connect with the community" data-articleId="418125564" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/14/Police_using____Battle_in_Big_D____to_co_0_7522359_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/14/Police_using____Battle_in_Big_D____to_co_0_7522359_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/14/Police_using____Battle_in_Big_D____to_co_0_7522359_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/14/Police_using____Battle_in_Big_D____to_co_0_7522359_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/14/Police_using____Battle_in_Big_D____to_co_0_7522359_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dallas PD used the event for some one-on-one time with the public in hopes that it can help lower the crime rate." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police using ‘Battle in Big D Boxing Tournament' to connect with the community</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 04:53PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 05:50PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Battle in Big D Boxing Tournament was held this weekend, and Dallas PD used the opportunity for some one-on-one time with the public in hopes that it can help lower the crime rate.</p><p>As murder seems to be becoming somewhat more common with young victims and suspects in Dallas, police are hoping more community events will turn teens to more positive lifestyles.</p><p>“I was born and raised in Atlanta, and if it wasn’t for me getting a full scholarship to UNT to play basketball, I can honestly say I don’t know where I would be,” said Ravven Brown.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> Most Recent

Fort Worth murder suspect claims he was defending himself

Summer Heat Returns!

Police using 'Battle in Big D Boxing Tournament' to connect with the community

Deputies volunteer to landscape cancer patient's yard

Suspect fatally shot by Dallas officers identified https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/14/Aaron%20Dennison_1563141584673.jpg_7522524_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/14/Aaron%20Dennison_1563141584673.jpg_7522524_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/14/Aaron%20Dennison_1563141584673.jpg_7522524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Fort Worth murder suspect claims he was defending himself</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/summer-heat-returns-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/14/Summer_Heat_Returns__0_7522342_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/14/Summer_Heat_Returns__0_7522342_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/14/Summer_Heat_Returns__0_7522342_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/14/Summer_Heat_Returns__0_7522342_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/14/Summer_Heat_Returns__0_7522342_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Summer Heat Returns!</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-using-battle-in-big-d-boxing-tournament-to-connect-with-the-community" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/14/P_BATTLE%20IN%20THE%20BIG%20D%205P_00.00.20.15_1563141111889.png_7522520_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/14/P_BATTLE%20IN%20THE%20BIG%20D%205P_00.00.20.15_1563141111889.png_7522520_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/14/P_BATTLE%20IN%20THE%20BIG%20D%205P_00.00.20.15_1563141111889.png_7522520_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/14/P_BATTLE%20IN%20THE%20BIG%20D%205P_00.00.20.15_1563141111889.png_7522520_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/14/P_BATTLE%20IN%20THE%20BIG%20D%205P_00.00.20.15_1563141111889.png_7522520_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police using ‘Battle in Big D Boxing Tournament' to connect with the community</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/deputies-volunteer-to-landscape-cancer-patient-s-yard-in-naples" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/collier%20county%20sheriff%20yard%20cleanup_1563140088282.jpg_7522516_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/collier%20county%20sheriff%20yard%20cleanup_1563140088282.jpg_7522516_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/collier%20county%20sheriff%20yard%20cleanup_1563140088282.jpg_7522516_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/collier%20county%20sheriff%20yard%20cleanup_1563140088282.jpg_7522516_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/collier%20county%20sheriff%20yard%20cleanup_1563140088282.jpg_7522516_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Lt&#x2e;&#x20;Nicole&#x20;Minick&#x2f;Collier&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputies volunteer to landscape cancer patient's yard</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/suspect-fatally-shot-by-dallas-officers-identified" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/14/KDFWU02_4149_MXF_17.24.12.13_1563137346719_7522327_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/14/KDFWU02_4149_MXF_17.24.12.13_1563137346719_7522327_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/14/KDFWU02_4149_MXF_17.24.12.13_1563137346719_7522327_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/14/KDFWU02_4149_MXF_17.24.12.13_1563137346719_7522327_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/14/KDFWU02_4149_MXF_17.24.12.13_1563137346719_7522327_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Suspect fatally shot by Dallas officers identified</h3> </a> </li> </ul> 