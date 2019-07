- Dallas Police Department officers were involved in a fatal police shooting Saturday afternoon.

According to police, officers initially responded to a shooting call in the 3400 block of Great Trinity Forest Way, near Wadsworth, just before 2:45 p.m.

After police arrived on scene, officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

While investigating that shooting, police were told that the suspected shooter was hiding behind a dumpster in the 5000 block of Cranfield Dr.

When officers arrived at that location, police say the suspect came out from behind the dumpster, and fired at officers.

The officers returned fire, hitting the suspect. He was taken to a hospital, but later died of his injuries.

No officers were injured during this incident.

Police are continuing their investigation at this time.