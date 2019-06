- Wednesday is the final day to bid on a Confederate monument removed from a Dallas park.

The statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee is up for auction until 11:30 a.m. Currently, the highest bid is $557,000.

Last month, the Dallas City Council designated the 1935 sculpture by Alexander Proctor as surplus property so it could be sold to the highest bidder.

The council set a minimum $450,000 bid requirement to cover what the city paid to remove it from the former Lee Park two years ago.

The sculpture valued at nearly $1 million has been collecting dust inside a Dallas storage facility since being removed.

Whoever buys the piece cannot put it in a place that is visible from public property.

LINK: www.lsoauctions.com/details.cfm?itemnum=1074515131