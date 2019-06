Related Headlines Cop fatally shoots man who tried to run him over

- While investigating a deadly shooting involving a Farmers Branch Police Department officer, police have received "additional video evidence" in the case.

The Dallas Police Department is investigating the shooting, which occurred Wednesday night, and confirmed Thursday that they are continuing to investigate after getting new video evidence.

Police did not release the video or provide additional details about it, but FOX 4 obtained video from a nearby business that showed the moments before and after the shooting.

Dallas PD said they will continue to interview witnesses, along with the officer involved after he is released from the hospital.

The Dallas County District Attorney is also conducting an independent investigation of this incident, and the Farmers Branch Police department is doing an internal investigation.

Farmers Branch police said officers were monitoring three people inside a stolen pickup truck, when the driver tried to run over an officer, and that officer then shot the driver through the windshield.

The driver died. The officer was also hurt and taken to the hospital but he is expected to recover, according to police.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave.