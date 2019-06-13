Dallas PD said they will continue to interview witnesses, along with the officer involved after he is released from the hospital.
The Dallas County District Attorney is also conducting an independent investigation of this incident, and the Farmers Branch Police department is doing an internal investigation.
Farmers Branch police said officers were monitoring three people inside a stolen pickup truck, when the driver tried to run over an officer, and that officer then shot the driver through the windshield.
The driver died. The officer was also hurt and taken to the hospital but he is expected to recover, according to police.
The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave.
Posted Jun 13 2019 10:21PM CDT
Celebrity chef Christina Tosi is bringing her famous sweet treats to North Texas later this month.
For two days only, Tosi will open a pop-up version of her famed Milk Bar dessert shop.
Her New York-based company, which will be on a five-city tour, will be at Emporium Pies in the Bishop Arts District June 29-30.
Posted Jun 13 2019 09:45PM CDT
An innocent 13-year-old boy killed by a stray bullet was remembered by friends and family Thursday evening.
“Good night Malik. We'll see you on the other side," the preacher said during the memorial.
The emotional memorial for Malik Tyler was held at the Abundant Grace Baptist Church in Dallas.
Posted Jun 13 2019 09:12PM CDT
A former Garland ISD student was identified as the victim killed in a crash near Austin on Wednesday.
Georgetown police say 18-year-old Jairo Garcia was a passenger in a Mazda sedan that flipped into a ditch along State Highway 130.
Investigators believe the driver was speeding and lost control while trying to change lanes to pass another driver.