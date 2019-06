Authorities say a Farmers Branch police officer shot and killed a man Wednesday afternoon who allegedly tried to run over the officer.

The shooting happened on Emerald Street near Royal Lane and I-35-E in far Northwest Dallas just after 7 p.m.

Police sources tell FOX 4 the Farmers Branch officer tried to stop a man from stealing a car. After the man hit the officer with the car, the officer shot through the windshield and killed the suspect.

The officer was injured and was taken to Parkland Hospital. However, sources say the injuries are not life-threatening.

Both Farmers Branch PD and Dallas PD are on the scene.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

