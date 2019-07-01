< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415655627" data-article-version="1.0">NTSB investigating cause of Addison plane crash that killed 10</h1>

By FOX4News.com Staff

Posted Jul 01 2019 07:10AM CDT
Updated Jul 01 2019 12:12PM CDT NTSB investigating cause of Addison plane crash that killed 10 src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>10 killed in plane crash at Addison Airport</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ADDISON, Texas</strong> - The National Transportation Safety Board’s team of investigators are in Addison to look into the cause of a plane crash that killed 10 people.</p> <p>There were two pilots and eight passengers on board the twin-engine Beechcraft King Air when it <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/plane-crashes-into-hangar-at-addison-airport">crashed Sunday morning</a>.</p> <p>Witnesses reported seeing issues during takeoff. It reportedly climbed about 500 feet before it stopped gaining altitude, rolled and crashed into a hangar. The plane had a full load of fuel and burst into flames.</p> <p>Investigators with the FBI and the NTSB arrived around 8 a.m. Monday to continue looking at the aircraft along with the flight crew’s experience and background. </p> <p>“We don’t know the condition of the flight crew in terms of their prior experience. So we don’t know if they’ve flown together or not. But that will definitely come out in the investigation. There will be a deep dive into the pilots’ background, said NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg.</p> <p>The investigators few a drone over the crash scene looking for any evidence left inside the charred hangar. No one was inside at the time of the crash but another plane and helicopter were damaged.</p> <p>"We're looking into the man, the machine and the environment. The man specifically the fight crew on board, their training knowledge and experience as it applies to the aircraft and the operations," said Jennifer Rodi, the NTSB investigator in charge. "How it was maintained, how it was operated, its maintenance history."</p> <p>Investigators are asking anyone with video to reach out by emailing <a href="mailto:witness@ntsb.gov">witness@ntsb.gov</a>.</p> <p>Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins visited the scene for a briefing. 16-year-old found dead near Irving High School

By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 01 2019 11:39AM CDT
Updated Jul 01 2019 11:44AM CDT

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 16-year-old male in Irving.

Police said officers got a call early Saturday morning about an unconscious person on North O'Connor Road, near Irving High School.

The officers found the teenager dead from multiple gunshot wounds. His name has not yet been released.

---

NTTA raising rates for all North Texas toll roads

By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 01 2019 09:37AM CDT
Updated Jul 01 2019 10:12AM CDT

The cost of using a North Texas tollway goes up a penny every mile starting Monday.

The price for toll tag users goes from 18 cents to 19 cents per mile. Drivers without a free toll tag will pay roughly 50 cents more.

The North Texas Tollway Authority is making it a practice to raise rates every other year.

---

2 teens killed, others shot in Old East Dallas

By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 01 2019 07:30AM CDT
Updated Jul 01 2019 08:32AM CDT

Two more people were murdered in Dallas overnight when one group opened fire on another in Old East Dallas.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the Roseland Communities townhome complex near Munger and Washington avenues.

Dallas police said a group teens were playing dice in front of the community center when another group drove by and fired multiple shots. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>16-year-old found dead near Irving High School</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 11:39AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 11:44AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 16-year-old male in Irving.</p><p>Police said officers got a call early Saturday morning about an unconscious person on North O’Connor Road, near Irving High School.</p><p>The officers found the teenager dead from multiple gunshot wounds. His name has not yet been released.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ntta-raising-rates-for-all-north-texas-toll-roads" title="NTTA raising rates for all North Texas toll roads" data-articleId="415675267" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/4197TZ_NTTA%20TOLLS%20INCREASE_00.00.31.16_1561991696098.png_7460030_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/4197TZ_NTTA%20TOLLS%20INCREASE_00.00.31.16_1561991696098.png_7460030_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/4197TZ_NTTA%20TOLLS%20INCREASE_00.00.31.16_1561991696098.png_7460030_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/4197TZ_NTTA%20TOLLS%20INCREASE_00.00.31.16_1561991696098.png_7460030_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/4197TZ_NTTA%20TOLLS%20INCREASE_00.00.31.16_1561991696098.png_7460030_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NTTA raising rates for all North Texas toll roads</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 09:37AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 10:12AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The cost of using a North Texas tollway goes up a penny every mile starting Monday.</p><p>The price for toll tag users goes from 18 cents to 19 cents per mile. Drivers without a free toll tag will pay roughly 50 cents more.</p><p>The North Texas Tollway Authority is making it a practice to raise rates every other year.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/2-teens-killed-others-shot-in-old-east-dallas" title="2 teens killed, others shot in Old East Dallas" data-articleId="415657793" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/2_teens_killed__2_others_hurt_in_Dallas__0_7459955_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/2_teens_killed__2_others_hurt_in_Dallas__0_7459955_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/2_teens_killed__2_others_hurt_in_Dallas__0_7459955_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/2_teens_killed__2_others_hurt_in_Dallas__0_7459955_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/2_teens_killed__2_others_hurt_in_Dallas__0_7459955_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dan Godwin reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 teens killed, others shot in Old East Dallas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 07:30AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 08:32AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two more people were murdered in Dallas overnight when one group opened fire on another in Old East Dallas.</p><p>It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the Roseland Communities townhome complex near Munger and Washington avenues.</p><p>Dallas police said a group teens were playing dice in front of the community center when another group drove by and fired multiple shots.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var 