- The National Transportation Safety Board’s team of investigators are in Addison to look into the cause of a plane crash that killed 10 people.

There were two pilots and eight passengers on board the twin-engine Beechcraft King Air when it crashed Sunday morning.

Witnesses reported seeing issues during takeoff. It reportedly climbed about 500 feet before it stopped gaining altitude, rolled and crashed into a hangar. The plane had a full load of fuel and burst into flames.

Investigators with the FBI and the NTSB arrived around 8 a.m. Monday to continue looking at the aircraft along with the flight crew’s experience and background.

“We don’t know the condition of the flight crew in terms of their prior experience. So we don’t know if they’ve flown together or not. But that will definitely come out in the investigation. There will be a deep dive into the pilots’ background, said NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg.

The investigators few a drone over the crash scene looking for any evidence left inside the charred hangar. No one was inside at the time of the crash but another plane and helicopter were damaged.

"We're looking into the man, the machine and the environment. The man specifically the fight crew on board, their training knowledge and experience as it applies to the aircraft and the operations," said Jennifer Rodi, the NTSB investigator in charge. "How it was maintained, how it was operated, its maintenance history."

Investigators are asking anyone with video to reach out by emailing witness@ntsb.gov.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins visited the scene for a briefing. He asked people to pray for the families that lost loved ones.

The names of the victims have not been released.

The plane was headed to St. Petersburg, Fla.