- U.S. Marshals are trying to find a convicted murderer who disappeared before the last day of his trial.

According to the Dallas County District Attorney's Office, 23-year-old Rene Carrillo was free on bond while on trial for the murder of a man outside Club XTC.

Prosecutors said he got into a verbal argument with Jean Casiano-Torres inside the club in October of 2017. The fight continued the parking lot, where surveillance video shows Carrillo pulling out a gun and shooting Casiano-Torres multiple times.

Carrillo appeared in court on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. But on Thursday, he was a no-show. Prosecutors learned that he cut off his ankle monitor Wednesday night and took off.

Despite his absence, jurors still convicted Carrillo. He was sentenced to life in prison.

"Carillo killed a man he had no beef with. A person he had never met. His actions show a lack of respect for life and an unwillingness to accept responsibility," Lead prosecutor Marissa Trevino said.

"Although Carrillo decided to go on the run, it was important that he was held accountable. The jury did that with their verdict," added Assistant DA Summer Elmazi.

U.S. Marshals have issued a warrant for Carrillo, and they are actively searching for him. His last known location was in Terrell.

Once he's captured, he'll immediately begin his life sentence. He'll also face additional felony charges for fleeing and bail jumping.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts should call 972-978-1765.