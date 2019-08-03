< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Lyft driver shot by another driver in Dallas Lyft driver shot by another driver in Dallas By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Aug 03 2019 12:49PM CDT
Video Posted Aug 03 2019 06:38PM CDT
Updated Aug 03 2019 06:44PM CDT </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/lyft-driver-shot-by-another-driver-in-dallas";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX4News\x2ecom\x20Staff\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-421997232" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DALLAS</strong> - Dallas police are trying to find the suspect who shot a Lyft driver while he had passengers in the car.</p> <p>The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday, when police say another driver shot a man working for Lyft in East Dallas.</p> <p>He had just picked up two men from a nearby club.</p> <p>When he crossed the intersection of Capitol and Bennett, the passengers say a white Lexus drove up, and someone inside the vehicle fired several rounds, hitting the driver and shattering the passenger side window.</p> <p>Witnesses say the Lyft driver was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. He's expected to survive.</p> <p>The two passengers who were in the car at the time were not hurt, and no other injuries were reported. </p> <p>Police have not released a suspect or vehicle description, and they would not say if the victim knew the shooter.</p> <p>“It was just like a lot of chaos at 2 in the morning, which never happens over here,” one person who lives nearby said.</p> <p>Neighbors who live near the corner of Capitol and Bennett woke up to gunfire in the middle of the night.</p> <p>One neighbor said he and others called 911 and ran out to see if they could help.</p> <p>“With the broken window and everything, talking about, ‘Please help, please help. I've been shot, I've been shot,’” he recalled.</p> <p>The shooting was just steps from Elliot Pickles' bedroom window.</p> <p>Broken glass from the victim's car is still in the street in front of his apartment.</p> <p>“It was about six shots total I'd say,” Pickles said. “All really quick, and then you heard a car just screech off.”</p> <p>“The two guys ducked down once they started hearing the gunfire, from what they came and talked to us about,” one witness said. “When they saw there were no more gunshots, they ran down there and they came back. When they came back, and that's when they were trying to see about the Lyft driver.”</p> <p>Dallas police aren't saying much about the suspect or who the intended target was.</p> <p>“They shot right at that guy. I don't know if he had any personal business going on or whatever, but that right there was more personal. Eight shots,” a witness said.</p> <p>Neighbors are just thankful no one else in the area was hurt.</p> <p>“Bad ricochet or something could've gone right through my window while I was sleeping, so it's shocking to think about. More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/At_least_15_people_killed_in_shooting_at_0_7571164_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/At_least_15_people_killed_in_shooting_at_0_7571164_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/At_least_15_people_killed_in_shooting_at_0_7571164_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/At_least_15_people_killed_in_shooting_at_0_7571164_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/At_least_15_people_killed_in_shooting_at_0_7571164_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="There are at least 15 deaths reported after a shooting at a shopping center that included a Walmart in El Paso Saturday morning, according to the Associated Press." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suspect in deadly El Paso mass shooting is from North Texas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 03 2019 06:01PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 03 2019 06:45PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The 21-year-old suspect of a deadly mass shooting in El Paso is from North Texas.</p><p>At least 20 people were killed in the shooting, and El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen confirmed that the 21-year-old suspect is from Allen, but would not name the suspect. The Associated Press is reporting the suspect's name is Patrick Crusius.</p><p>MORE: At least 20 people killed in shooting at El Paso shopping center; Suspect in custody</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/judges-working-towards-dallas-county-bail-reform" title="Judges working towards Dallas County bail reform" data-articleId="421932427" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Judges_working_towards_Dallas_County_bai_0_7570249_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Judges_working_towards_Dallas_County_bai_0_7570249_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Judges_working_towards_Dallas_County_bai_0_7570249_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Judges_working_towards_Dallas_County_bai_0_7570249_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Judges_working_towards_Dallas_County_bai_0_7570249_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Steven Dial reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Judges working towards Dallas County bail reform</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 09:05PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 09:44PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For more than a year, Dallas County has been figuring out what to do about its cash bail system.</p><p>There's still a battle about it in federal court. But some judges have decided to move forward with a change they proposed earlier this year.</p><p>Tiara Cooper’s first offense was in 2013. She faced three counts of forgery and spent 90 days in jail because she could not afford bail.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/owner-of-drug-infested-hotel-near-dallas-school-pleads-guilty" title="Owner of ‘drug-infested' hotel near Dallas school pleads guilty" data-articleId="421897050" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/08/KDFWU08-0232.MXF_12.02.26.26_1552071440069_6873045_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/08/KDFWU08-0232.MXF_12.02.26.26_1552071440069_6873045_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/08/KDFWU08-0232.MXF_12.02.26.26_1552071440069_6873045_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/08/KDFWU08-0232.MXF_12.02.26.26_1552071440069_6873045_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/08/KDFWU08-0232.MXF_12.02.26.26_1552071440069_6873045_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Owner of ‘drug-infested' hotel near Dallas school pleads guilty</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 05:54PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The owner of a "drug-infested" Dallas hotel that was shut down earlier this year has pleaded guilty to charges related to him charging drug dealers to openly operate at his hotel.</p><p>Su Amos Mun, 65, pleaded guilty to maintaining a drug-involved premises at the Han Gil Hotel. His sentencing is set for December 19, and he faces up to 20 years in federal prison.</p><p>Back in March, a judge approved a motion from federal prosecutors to shut down the Han Gil Hotel Town, which is less than 1000 feet from Herbert Marcus Elementary School.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/Rain_Chances_Continue___For_Now_0_7571087_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/Rain_Chances_Continue___For_Now_0_7571087_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/Rain_Chances_Continue___For_Now_0_7571087_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/Rain_Chances_Continue___For_Now_0_7571087_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Rain Chances Continue...For Now</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/2019-xtreme-eating-list-recognizes-unhealthiest-dishes-at-chain-restaurants" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/topGolf_injectableDonutHoles_square_1564866446736_7570851_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/topGolf_injectableDonutHoles_square_1564866446736_7570851_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/topGolf_injectableDonutHoles_square_1564866446736_7570851_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/topGolf_injectableDonutHoles_square_1564866446736_7570851_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/topGolf_injectableDonutHoles_square_1564866446736_7570851_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="CSPI&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Topgolf" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2019 Xtreme Eating list recognizes unhealthiest dishes at chain restaurants</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas/texas-gov-greg-abbott-issues-statement-on-el-paso-shooting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/03/16/vlcsnap-02848_1521176952677_5121379_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/03/16/vlcsnap-02848_1521176952677_5121379_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/03/16/vlcsnap-02848_1521176952677_5121379_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/03/16/vlcsnap-02848_1521176952677_5121379_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/03/16/vlcsnap-02848_1521176952677_5121379_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Texas&#x20;Governor&#x20;Greg&#x20;Abbott&#x20;on&#x20;March&#x20;15&#x2c;&#x20;2018" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gov. Abbott, President Trump issue statements on El Paso shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas/texas-police-respond-to-active-shooter-at-el-paso-walmart" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/El%20Paso%20Shooting%20KDFWBCME01_mpg_13.25.37.22_1564857374074.png_7570808_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/El%20Paso%20Shooting%20KDFWBCME01_mpg_13.25.37.22_1564857374074.png_7570808_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/El%20Paso%20Shooting%20KDFWBCME01_mpg_13.25.37.22_1564857374074.png_7570808_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/El%20Paso%20Shooting%20KDFWBCME01_mpg_13.25.37.22_1564857374074.png_7570808_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/El%20Paso%20Shooting%20KDFWBCME01_mpg_13.25.37.22_1564857374074.png_7570808_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>At least 20 people killed in shooting at El Paso shopping center; Suspect in custody</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/lyft-driver-shot-by-another-driver-in-dallas" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/7H_EAST%20DALLAS%20LYFT%20DRIVER%20SHOT_00.00.01.01_1564854303771.png_7571011_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/7H_EAST%20DALLAS%20LYFT%20DRIVER%20SHOT_00.00.01.01_1564854303771.png_7571011_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/7H_EAST%20DALLAS%20LYFT%20DRIVER%20SHOT_00.00.01.01_1564854303771.png_7571011_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/7H_EAST%20DALLAS%20LYFT%20DRIVER%20SHOT_00.00.01.01_1564854303771.png_7571011_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/7H_EAST%20DALLAS%20LYFT%20DRIVER%20SHOT_00.00.01.01_1564854303771.png_7571011_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lyft driver shot by another driver in Dallas</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer 