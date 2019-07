- The re-trial of a former Mesquite police officer continued Tuesday with testimony from the unarmed man he shot twice in the back.

The defense questioned Lyndo Jones. Former Officer Derick Wiley approached him in his pickup truck in 2017 because he thought he was a burglar.

Jones admitted he was high on cocaine and marijuana at the time. He said he tried to get away because there was someone with a gun and spotlight in his face. He claims didn't know Wiley was a cop.

Wiley's defense attorney asked Jones if he remembers telling investigators that he wished he would have done things differently.

"Yeah, that's true. It coulda been different," he said.

Jurors heard from a trauma surgeon who testified that Jones arrived at the hospital in dire condition after being shot twice in the back.

The lead investigator on the case told jurors he interviewed Jones in 2017 after the shooting. He said Jones' initial version of events wasn't consistent with parts of the video from the officer's body camera.

The investigator had no answer when asked if Jones' memory was affected by the drugs or the trauma. However, he said he believes Jones was truthful in his interview with police.

Jurors also got to watch the body camera video of the shooting. It shows Wiley shooting Jones after he said Jones escaped during the arrest.

Wiley, who is charged with aggravated assault by a public servant, is expected to testify in his own defense just as he did in his first trial.

The jury in his first trial last year couldn't decide on a verdict so the judge declared a mistrial.

