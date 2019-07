- A second trial starts Monday for a former Mesquite police officer who is charged with shooting an unarmed man.

A Dallas County jury was unable to reach a verdict last year and the judge declared a mistrial in the case of fired officer Derick Wiley.

Wiley is accused of aggravated assault in the 2017 shooting of Lyndo Jones.

The officer answered a call about a man breaking into a truck. It turned out to be Jones’ own truck that he was trying to start.

Wiley testified last year he feared for his own safety when he shot Jones. Part of his story was contradicted by his own body camera video.

Two attorneys not affiliated with the case pointed out that the testimony and evidence in the second trial will not change. That means the prosecution already knows what arguments the defense will present.

“Once you go through that first trial, they know how you’re gonna come. And typically now you’re stuck with this defense because that’s what you said happened,” said Heath Harris, a former prosecutor now in private practice.

“The transcripts make a huge difference. The parties would have gone over them and really gotten prepared for cross-examination. Everything’s known now,” added Michael Levine, a defense attorney who is not involved in the case.

Both attorneys agreed prosecutors face a real challenge in trying to gain a criminal conviction against a former police officer. Juries tend to get officers the benefit of the doubt when their conduct out in the field is being questioned.

After the trial last year, eight members of the jury voted not guilty and four voted guilty.

Jones survived the shooting. He admitted he had used cocaine and marijuana that night.