<!-- REGULAR STORY --> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Hundreds of thousands without power in Dallas County on Monday after Sunday severe storms class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Hundreds of thousands without power in Dallas County on Monday after Sunday severe storms&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/hundreds-of-thousands-without-power-in-dallas-county-on-monday-after-sunday-severe-storms" data-title="Hundreds of thousands without power in Dallas County on Monday after Sunday severe storms" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/hundreds-of-thousands-without-power-in-dallas-county-on-monday-after-sunday-severe-storms" addthis:title="Hundreds of thousands without power in Dallas County on Monday after Sunday severe storms"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411758089.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411758089");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411758089-0">3 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411758089-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/10/061019%20Sky4%20552am%20Monday%20KDFWBCME01_3.mpg_07.39.03.00_1560170810840.png_7369473_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411758089-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/10/061019%20Sky4%20552am%20Monday%20KDFWBCME01_3.mpg_07.39.03.00_1560170810840.png_7369473_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411758089-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="downed power line hillcrest alpha dallas 61019"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/10/061019%20Sky4%20552am%20Monday%20KDFWBCME01_3.mpg_07.38.04.16_1560170810032.png_7369472_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411758089-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="downed power line hillcrest alpha dallas 2 61019"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/10/061019%20Sky4%20552am%20Monday%20KDFWBCME01_3.mpg_07.29.50.15_1560170270187.png_7369467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411758089-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="north dallas storm damage 61019"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-411758089-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KDFW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/10/061019%20Sky4%20552am%20Monday%20KDFWBCME01_3.mpg_07.39.03.00_1560170810840.png_7369473_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="downed power line hillcrest alpha dallas 61019"/> </figure> _101_MOD-KDFW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/10/061019%20Sky4%20552am%20Monday%20KDFWBCME01_3.mpg_07.39.03.00_1560170810840.png_7369473_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="downed power line hillcrest alpha dallas 61019"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/10/061019%20Sky4%20552am%20Monday%20KDFWBCME01_3.mpg_07.38.04.16_1560170810032.png_7369472_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="downed power line hillcrest alpha dallas 2 61019"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/10/061019%20Sky4%20552am%20Monday%20KDFWBCME01_3.mpg_07.29.50.15_1560170270187.png_7369467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="north dallas storm damage 61019"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/hundreds-of-thousands-without-power-in-dallas-county-on-monday-after-sunday-severe-storms" data-title="No power for thousands in Dallas Co. after storms" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/hundreds-of-thousands-without-power-in-dallas-county-on-monday-after-sunday-severe-storms" addthis:title="No power for thousands in Dallas Co. after storms" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/hundreds-of-thousands-without-power-in-dallas-county-on-monday-after-sunday-severe-storms";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX4News\x2ecom\x20Staff\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jun 10 2019 07:39AM CDT
Updated Jun 10 2019 07:49AM CDT style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Crane%20v%20Apartment%20KDFWBCME01_2.mpg_16.24.46.28_1560115838427.png_7368359_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>1 dead after crane collapsed on apartment</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p>Hundreds of thousands of people remained without power Monday morning after severe thunderstorms blew through North Texas on Sunday afternoon.</p><p>Oncor said there were about 250,000 people without power as of 7 a.m. Monday and it could be days before power is restored to everyone. The bulk of the outages are in Dallas County.</p><p>Across North Dallas and East Dallas, the storm tore down stop signs and large trees. Officials at the National Weather Service said winds reached up to 80 miles per hour at the storm’s peak on Sunday.</p><p>As soon as the storm passed, people began working to clean up the debris in their neighborhood.</p><p>“I’ve lived here 40 years and I’ve never seen a storm like this in my entire life,” said North Dallas resident Brian Rafferty. “It was a clear day, like this, and all of a sudden the wind just started howling and within five minutes into the storm it tore down this entire tree and as you can see it’s just a mess.”</p><p>Dallas officials said their priority is getting traffic lights up and running. They ask residents to call 311 to report outages or downed trees.</p><p>Several school districts canceled summer programs Monday due to the power outages -- Dallas, Richardson, Mesquite and Highland Park ISDs. Many of the campuses are without power and summer school, camps and feeding programs were canceled for the day.</p><p>Airlines were also trying to recover from flight cancellations on Sunday that leaked into Monday. Nearly 200 flights to and from DFW Airport were cancelled on Monday and 60 were delayed. Dallas Love Field was faring better, with just one cancellation and 13 delays.</p><p>The storm was deadly, killing one person when a <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/strong-winds-cause-crane-to-collapse-on-downtown-dallas-apartment-building">crane collapsed onto a midrise apartment building</a> near downtown Dallas. More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/V2-ARLINGTON%20FIREY%20FATAL%20CRASH%207A_00.00.02.09_1559908864641.png_7362868_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/V2-ARLINGTON%20FIREY%20FATAL%20CRASH%207A_00.00.02.09_1559908864641.png_7362868_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/V2-ARLINGTON%20FIREY%20FATAL%20CRASH%207A_00.00.02.09_1559908864641.png_7362868_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/V2-ARLINGTON%20FIREY%20FATAL%20CRASH%207A_00.00.02.09_1559908864641.png_7362868_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/V2-ARLINGTON%20FIREY%20FATAL%20CRASH%207A_00.00.02.09_1559908864641.png_7362868_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>North Texas man credits God with helping him cope after losing three family members in fiery crash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 08:49PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Grand Prairie man is sharing how he's coping after losing three family members in a fiery crash that police say was caused by a drunk driver.</p><p>Patrick Beck Jr. lost his mother, father, and sister in the crash Thursday on I-20 in Arlington.</p><p>He says his sister was having car trouble and pulled onto the shoulder.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/officer-involved-shooting-reported-in-fort-worth-sunday-evening" title="1 dead following officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/1_dead_in_officer_involved_shooting_in_F_0_7368906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/1_dead_in_officer_involved_shooting_in_F_0_7368906_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/1_dead_in_officer_involved_shooting_in_F_0_7368906_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/1_dead_in_officer_involved_shooting_in_F_0_7368906_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/1_dead_in_officer_involved_shooting_in_F_0_7368906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A fatal officer-involved shooting occurred in Fort Worth Sunday afternoon." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>1 dead following officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 06:50PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 09:14PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A fatal officer-involved shooting occurred in Fort Worth Sunday afternoon.</p><p>The shooting happened near Lauretta Dr. and East Berry St., just after 4 p.m.</p><p>Police say they were in the area searching for a suspect wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, when they saw him get into a vehicle with two other people.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/american-airlines-extends-boeing-737-max-cancellations-to-september" title="American Airlines extends Boeing 737 MAX cancellations to September" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/03/18/Getty%20American%20Boeing%20Max_1552926318609.jpg_6903311_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/03/18/Getty%20American%20Boeing%20Max_1552926318609.jpg_6903311_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/03/18/Getty%20American%20Boeing%20Max_1552926318609.jpg_6903311_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/03/18/Getty%20American%20Boeing%20Max_1552926318609.jpg_6903311_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/03/18/Getty%20American%20Boeing%20Max_1552926318609.jpg_6903311_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>American Airlines extends Boeing 737 MAX cancellations to September</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 06:27PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>American Airlines plans to continue canceling flights scheduled on Boeing 737 MAX jets through September 3.</p><p>The airline initially canceled flights for the Boeing 737’s through August 19, but has decided to extend the cancellation.</p><p>It says it is confident the aircraft software updates and new training elements will lead to the recertification of the aircraft, but canceling scheduled trips early will help customers reliably plan their travel.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> Featured Videos <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title=""/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Calmer Weather Returns</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/officer-involved-shooting-reported-in-fort-worth-sunday-evening"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Sky%204%20640pm%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_18.44.33.14_1560124357596.png_7368563_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Sky 4 640pm KDFWBCME01.mpg_18.44.33.14_1560124357596.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>1 dead following officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/strong-winds-cause-crane-to-collapse-on-downtown-dallas-apartment-building"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Crane%20v%20Apartment%20KDFWBCME01_2.mpg_16.24.46.28_1560115838427.png_7368359_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Crane v Apartment KDFWBCME01_2.mpg_16.24.46.28_1560115838427.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>One dead after crane collapses on apartment building near downtown Dallas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/today-s-storm-chances-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Today_s_Storm_Chances_0_7367678_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Today_s_Storm_Chances_0_20190609113752"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Today's Storm Chances</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3459_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3459"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/calmer-weather-returns" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Calmer Weather Returns</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/north-texas-man-credits-god-with-helping-him-cope-after-losing-three-family-members-in-fiery-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/V2-ARLINGTON%20FIREY%20FATAL%20CRASH%207A_00.00.02.09_1559908864641.png_7362868_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/V2-ARLINGTON%20FIREY%20FATAL%20CRASH%207A_00.00.02.09_1559908864641.png_7362868_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/V2-ARLINGTON%20FIREY%20FATAL%20CRASH%207A_00.00.02.09_1559908864641.png_7362868_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/V2-ARLINGTON%20FIREY%20FATAL%20CRASH%207A_00.00.02.09_1559908864641.png_7362868_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/V2-ARLINGTON%20FIREY%20FATAL%20CRASH%207A_00.00.02.09_1559908864641.png_7362868_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>North Texas man credits God with helping him cope after losing three family members in fiery crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas-gov-abbott-signs-law-making-21-legal-age-to-buy-tobacco-products" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/GettyImages-98149009_1560130403186_7368581_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/GettyImages-98149009_1560130403186_7368581_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/GettyImages-98149009_1560130403186_7368581_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/GettyImages-98149009_1560130403186_7368581_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/GettyImages-98149009_1560130403186_7368581_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joe&#x20;Raedle&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Texas Gov. Abbott signs law making 21 legal age to buy tobacco products</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/officer-involved-shooting-reported-in-fort-worth-sunday-evening" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Sky%204%20640pm%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_18.44.33.14_1560124357596.png_7368563_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Sky%204%20640pm%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_18.44.33.14_1560124357596.png_7368563_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Sky%204%20640pm%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_18.44.33.14_1560124357596.png_7368563_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Sky%204%20640pm%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_18.44.33.14_1560124357596.png_7368563_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Sky%204%20640pm%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_18.44.33.14_1560124357596.png_7368563_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>1 dead following officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/american-airlines-extends-boeing-737-max-cancellations-to-september" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/03/18/Getty%20American%20Boeing%20Max_1552926318609.jpg_6903311_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/03/18/Getty%20American%20Boeing%20Max_1552926318609.jpg_6903311_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/03/18/Getty%20American%20Boeing%20Max_1552926318609.jpg_6903311_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/03/18/Getty%20American%20Boeing%20Max_1552926318609.jpg_6903311_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/03/18/Getty%20American%20Boeing%20Max_1552926318609.jpg_6903311_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joe&#x20;Raedle&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>American Airlines extends Boeing 737 MAX cancellations to September</h3> </a> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/health">Health</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather/forecast">7-Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather/allergies">Allergies</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather/4yoursafety">4 Your Safety</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/pics">Share Photos</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/fox4features">Only On FOX 4</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/goodday">Good Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/fox4features">FOX 4 Features</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/lonestar">Lone Star Adventures</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/trackdown">Trackdown</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/investigations">Investigations</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/basictraining">Basic Training Podcast</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/cowboys">Cowboys</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/mavericks">Mavericks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/rangers">Rangers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/stars">Stars</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/fcdallas">FC Dallas</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/colleges">Colleges</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/highschool">High School</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/contact">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/fox4-links/links-mentioned-on-fox-4">Links from On Air</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about/staff">Anchors and Reporters</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/entertainment/tvlistings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about-us/fox-4-station-history">Station History</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about-us/frequently-asked-questions">FAQ</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about-us/work-for-kdfw-fox-4-kdfi-my-27-1">Work For Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/kdfi-my27">FOX 4 More</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Fox4DFW"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX4"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:kdfw@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="rss"><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/feeds/rssFeed?obfType=RSS_FEED&siteId=200007"><i class="fa fa-rss icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox4news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox4news"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 4 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-4-dallas-fort-worth/id376817521?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.droid.foxkdfw&hl=en_US" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 4 WAPP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-4-kdfw-wapp/id506375544?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kdfw.android.weather&hl=en_US" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 4 Fastlane</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox4-fastlane/id1137221117?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.trafficcast.trafficcarma.kdfw_prod&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> 