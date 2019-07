The gunman who held several people hostage during a standoff in Fort Worth died of a bullet to the head.

Police revealed details on Friday from the shooting clarifying how the gunman died. Court documents also shed light on a turbulent relationship with his ex-girlfriend.

The man killed during a shootout with police was 19-year old Markevvion Devonte Cannon.

Fort Worth police say Cannon refused to comply with officers’ orders to surrender his gun. It prompted a 9-year veteran SWAT officer to fire a single shot striking Cannon. The medical examiner says he died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Cannon's criminal background includes a family violence conviction in February 2019 involving his ex-girlfriend- The two have a child together.

A court record reveals in October 2018 Cannon violated a protective order related to the assault. It states he "intentionally or knowingly cause bodily injury to 'the victim,' a protected individual by biting her."

According to records, the ex-girlfriend named in the order is a 19-year-old woman who lives at the 2900 Broadmoor Drive apartment complex.

Fort Worth police released a page-long statement about Thursday's fatal shooting. It details the shooting and hostages being escorted to safety.

Investigators say Cannon was holding three hostages inside the apartment when officers arrived: a 12-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy and a 19-year-old woman. He used one of the juveniles as a human shield before they were released.

Neighbors are still shaken from it all. They described being in the middle of the chaos.

In addition to Cannon's history, court documents also revealed terms for his being out on bond. One of them says he was not to possess, purchase or transport any firearms.