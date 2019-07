- The Fort Worth Police Department has taken a suspect into custody following an "active shooter situation" Thursday afternoon.

Officers are on scene after shots were fired from an apartment in the 2900 block of Broadmoor. SWAT was called to the scene to assist.

Police said it was a possible hostage situation, and it was contained to one apartment.

The suspect has been taken into custody, and is being checked for injuries.

No hostages or officers were injured.

Nearby residents are being told to avoid the area until police can clear the scene, and roads have been blocked off.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.