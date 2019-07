Related Headlines Police investigating death of 2-year-old in FW

- A Fort Worth man arrested for allegedly beating his girlfriend’s toddler to death in April.

Terrence Farris was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with capital murder of a child.

He called 911 in April to report that his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son, Kaison Jackson-Tuzolana, was unresponsive at their South Fort Worth apartment.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Farris told police the boy fell and hit his head.

But the Tarrant County Medical Examiner ruled the boy’s death a homicide. According to the report, he had injuries to his liver, spleen, internal bleeding and broken ribs.

Kaison’s great grandmother said he was a sweet, quiet boy who never did anything to upset anyone. She had a strong reaction to the news of the arrest.

“I cried all over again. I thought of my 2-year-old grandson. That someone could do that to a child, a helpless defenseless child. He had a lot of internal injuries,” Sally King said.

Child Protective Services said it had no prior contact with the boy’s family.

Farris remains in the Tarrant County jail. His bond was set at $250,000.