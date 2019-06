- The Fort Worth ISD school board voted to fire a teacher accused of posting a controversial tweet about illegal immigration.

In a Tuesday afternoon hearing, the school board heard from parents asking the district to fire Carter-Riverside High School English teacher Georgia Clark.

The district began investigating Clark after she apparently sent a tweet under a clandestine Twitter handle to President Donald Trump asking if anything could be done to "remove illegals from Fort Worth."

READ MORE: Fort Worth ISD investigating teacher over immigration tweets

“Her comments were hurtful, irresponsible, misleading and disrespectful to the students,” said parent Penny Clanton. “She is supposed to protect and educate.”

The school board voted unanimously on Tuesday to fire Clark. District policy says an employee can be disciplined if use of electronic media interferes with the employee's ability to perform job duties.

BREAKING: FWISD Board votes unanimously to terminate the contract of teacher Georgia Clark following tweets about immigration. @fox4 pic.twitter.com/wzXBjeSeGn — Blake Hanson (@BlakeFox4News) June 5, 2019

Clark has 15 days to appeal the decision with the Texas Education Agency. The termination doesn’t go into effect until after that point if the appeal fails or is not sought.