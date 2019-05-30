< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409965152" data-article-version="1.0">Fort Worth ISD investigating teacher over immigration tweets</h1> By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted May 30 2019 09:21PM CDT
Video Posted May 30 2019 09:25PM CDT
Updated May 30 2019 09:44PM CDT 30 2019 09:25PM id="relatedHeadlines-409965152" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FORT WORTH, Texas</strong> - Fort Worth ISD's school board will decide if a high school teacher deserves to be fired for what they say she tweeted about immigration.</p> <p>A high school teacher in Fort Worth ISD may lose her job over something posted on Twitter.</p> <p>The district says a teacher at Carter-Riverside High School tweeted at President Donald Trump last week asking that he help "remove the illegals from Fort Worth.”</p> <p>The district is being very tight-lipped about this situation. They have only said that a teacher has been put on paid administrative leave. However, they will have a special meeting next Tuesday to consider the termination of the high school teacher.</p> <p>On May 17, Twitter user @Rebecca1939 sent a tweet to President Donald Trump saying, “I do not know what to do. Anything you can do to remove the illegals from Fort Worth would be greatly appreciated.” Her final sentence was, “Georgia Clark is my real name.”</p> <p>Carter-Riverside High School’s website lists Georgia Clark as a teacher in the English Department.</p> <p>“It deeply disturbs me that she is part of Riverside High School as a teacher,” said parent Christina Macias. “She has no business being a teacher here, and I think that it is absolutely appalling.”</p> <p>Another tweet from the same twitter handle read in part, “I contacted the Texas Education Agency and then my teacher organization. Texas will not protect whistleblowers. The Mexicans refuse to honor our flag.”</p> <p>“She teaches Hispanic Kids, and that’s not fair to them,” said student Fatima Zarate.</p> <p>Student Michael Velazquez says he saw the tweets on Snapchat.</p> <p>“I kind of felt offended,” he said. “I don’t think she should have tweeted that in the position that she’s in.”</p> <p>Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent Scribner sent out a recorded message to parents saying,” Let me reiterate our commitment that every child in the district is welcome and is to be treated with dignity and respect. Please know we take this promise very seriously and your child’s safety and wellbeing are always our number-one priority.”</p> <p>Scribner didn’t mention Clark by name, but a district spokesperson confirmed to FOX4 that the teacher is on paid administrative leave.</p> <p>One of the tweets lists two of Clark’s phone numbers. FOX 4 gave them both a call to get her perspective, but both were disconnected.</p> <p>One woman on campus said anyone — teacher or not — has the right to his or her opinions and beliefs. 