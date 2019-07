Related Headlines Dallas police searching for missing 18-month-old

- The body of a missing Dallas toddler was reportedly located Thursday afternoon in a landfill, sources told FOX 4.

Video from SKY 4 showed crime scene investigators, specially-trained search dogs and the Dallas County medical examiner at a regional landfill in Rowlett. They appeared to be focused on one particular area.

A source with the Dallas Police Department confirmed 18-month-old Cedric Jackson is dead.

The little boy's maternal grandmother said police told the family he is deceased but wouldn't elaborate on how he died or how they knew where to find his body.

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday for Cedric after he was reportedly abducted from his aunt's apartment in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas.

The boy's aunt told police she put him down for bed Tuesday night and when she woke up Wednesday morning he was gone. A juvenile in the house reported seeing someone who looked like a relative take the boy.

Police questioned that person of interest, the toddler's step-grandfather, on Wednesday but did not find the child. He was taken to jail for unrelated warrants.

The statewide Amber Alert for Cedric has officially been canceled.

DPD is planning to give an update on the investigation during a news conference later today.