Dallas police are searching for an 18-month-old boy who was possibly abducted.

Cedrick Jackson was last seen overnight, about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, in the 9700 block of Whitehurst Drive.

Police said Jackson is a black male, with black braided hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a diaper only.

Police have classified the case as a critical missing child. It was not an Amber Alert.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.