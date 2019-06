Dallas police have made an arrest in the murder of a transgender woman who was found in White Rock Lake earlier this month.

Late Thursday night, Dallas police announced 22-year-old Ruben Alvarado was arrested for the murder of Chynal Lindsey, a transgender woman whose body was found floating in White Rock Lake on June 1.

Police say Alvarado was arrested and taken to DPD Headquarters on Thursday for questioning, where he refused to further cooperate.

DPD had previously named Kendrell Lyles as a person of interest in Lindsey's murder. He was arrested on June 5 for the alleged murder of Muhlaysia Booker, another Dallas transgender woman.

Alvarado is being held in the Dallas County jail and charged with capital murder. His mugshot has not yet been released.

