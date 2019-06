Dallas police are working to recreate the final days and movements of murdered transgender woman Chynal Lindsey.

Lindsey’s body was found Saturday in the 4100 block of Lawther Drive along White Rock Lake. She is the second black transgender woman killed in the last three weeks in Dallas.

Detectives are working to establish where she went, who she saw and who were her friends. They are also analyzing her social media and trying to determine if she was using any popular dating apps. police said the goal is to try to build a profile of the killer who took her life.

Forensic psychologist Dr. Robert "Bob" Gordon said he doesn't think the attacks will stop.

“It’s very strong, ardent feelings of prejudice and hate, unfortunately against African American people and also against, I would say, people who are confused about their gender,” Gordon said.

The murder of Lindsey just weeks after the still unsolved murder of Muhlaysia Booker has stirred part of the United Methodist Church in North Texas.

“We could not let that go without gathering up lay and clergy to express our dismay and disgust at the murders of these young women/10 and to tell the transgender community that we are with them one hundred percent,” said Rev. Dr. Sheron Patterson, Hamilton Park United Methodist Church.

Some of those attending the United Methodist Church North Texas conference spoke out not just against the violence, but in support of the transgender victims.

“We're here also to be a part of the black transwomen's lives, not just their funerals,” Joy Parks, Union United Methodist Church.

“I think it’s also important just to remember that this is a marginalized community that is often forgotten and is pushed off to the side of our society and some people consider them to be throwaway people and that they're not concerned about it. God loves all people we love all people,” said John Horany, Chairman of Trustees, Oak Lawn United Methodist Church.

People who may have information about the murder of Lindsey are asked to call homicide detective Erica King at 214-671-3684.