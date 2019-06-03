< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Dallas police work to recreate final days of murdered transgender woman Chynal Lindsey addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/dallas-police-work-to-recreate-final-days-of-murdered-transgender-woman-chynal-lindsey" addthis:title="Dallas police work to recreate final days of murdered transgender woman Chynal Lindsey"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410814440.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410814440");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410814440-410613955"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Chynal%20Lindsey%20transgender%20murder_1559601783939.png_7348252_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Chynal%20Lindsey%20transgender%20murder_1559601783939.png_7348252_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Chynal%20Lindsey%20transgender%20murder_1559601783939.png_7348252_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Chynal%20Lindsey%20transgender%20murder_1559601783939.png_7348252_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Chynal%20Lindsey%20transgender%20murder_1559601783939.png_7348252_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410814440-410613955" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Chynal%20Lindsey%20transgender%20murder_1559601783939.png_7348252_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Chynal%20Lindsey%20transgender%20murder_1559601783939.png_7348252_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Chynal%20Lindsey%20transgender%20murder_1559601783939.png_7348252_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Chynal%20Lindsey%20transgender%20murder_1559601783939.png_7348252_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Chynal%20Lindsey%20transgender%20murder_1559601783939.png_7348252_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jun 04 2019 06:26PM CDT no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>FBI investigating Dallas transgender women murders</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/dallas-transgender-murder-victim-laid-to-rest"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/17/P-WILHURT%20AVE%20AGGRAVATED%20ASSAULT%206P_00.00.12.18_1555537682374.png_7122521_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-picture"></i> </figure> <span>Dallas transgender murder victim laid to rest</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/dallas-police-describe-attacks-on-transgender-women-in-past-year"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/14/V-WILHURT%20AVE%20AGG%20ASSAULT%206A_00.00.31.09_1555276245558.png_7108330_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>DPD describes attacks on transgender women</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/transgender-woman-who-was-attacked-in-oak-cliff-killed-in-shooting"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/17/P-WILHURT%20AVE%20AGGRAVATED%20ASSAULT%206P_00.00.12.18_1555537682374.png_7122521_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Transgender woman killed in shooting</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p>Dallas police are working to recreate the final days and movements of murdered transgender woman Chynal Lindsey.</p><p>Lindsey’s body was found Saturday in the 4100 block of Lawther Drive along White Rock Lake. She is the second black transgender woman killed in the last three weeks in Dallas.</p><p>Detectives are working to establish where she went, who she saw and who were her friends. They are also analyzing her social media and trying to determine if she was using any popular dating apps. police said the goal is to try to build a profile of the killer who took her life.</p><p>Forensic psychologist Dr. Robert "Bob" Gordon said he doesn't think the attacks will stop.</p><p>“It’s very strong, ardent feelings of prejudice and hate, unfortunately against African American people and also against, I would say, people who are confused about their gender,” Gordon said.</p><p>The murder of Lindsey just weeks after the still unsolved murder of Muhlaysia Booker has stirred part of the United Methodist Church in North Texas.</p><p>“We could not let that go without gathering up lay and clergy to express our dismay and disgust at the murders of these young women/10 and to tell the transgender community that we are with them one hundred percent,” said Rev. Dr. Sheron Patterson, Hamilton Park United Methodist Church.</p><p>Some of those attending the United Methodist Church North Texas conference spoke out not just against the violence, but in support of the transgender victims.</p><p>“We're here also to be a part of the black transwomen's lives, not just their funerals,” Joy Parks, Union United Methodist Church.</p><p>“I think it’s also important just to remember that this is a marginalized community that is often forgotten and is pushed off to the side of our society and some people consider them to be throwaway people and that they're not concerned about it. More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/P-FW%20TEACHER%20ANTI-IMMIGRANT%20TWEETS%209P_00.00.00.22_1559269236332.png_7333183_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/P-FW%20TEACHER%20ANTI-IMMIGRANT%20TWEETS%209P_00.00.00.22_1559269236332.png_7333183_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/P-FW%20TEACHER%20ANTI-IMMIGRANT%20TWEETS%209P_00.00.00.22_1559269236332.png_7333183_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/P-FW%20TEACHER%20ANTI-IMMIGRANT%20TWEETS%209P_00.00.00.22_1559269236332.png_7333183_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/P-FW%20TEACHER%20ANTI-IMMIGRANT%20TWEETS%209P_00.00.00.22_1559269236332.png_7333183_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fort Worth ISD votes to fire teacher over anti-immigration tweets</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 07:49PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Fort Worth ISD school board voted to fire a teacher accused of posting a controversial tweet about illegal immigration.</p><p>In a Tuesday afternoon hearing, the school board heard from parents asking the district to fire Carter-Riverside High School English teacher Georgia Clark.</p><p>The district began investigating Clark after she apparently sent a tweet under a clandestine Twitter handle to President Donald Trump asking if anything could be done to "remove illegals from Fort Worth."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/athens-isd-bus-driver-charged-for-deadly-school-bus-accident" title="Athens ISD bus driver charged for deadly school bus accident" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/V-ATHENS%20SCHOOL%20BUS%20CRASH%20INDICTMENT%20530P_00.00.02.18_1559688789981.png_7351869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/V-ATHENS%20SCHOOL%20BUS%20CRASH%20INDICTMENT%20530P_00.00.02.18_1559688789981.png_7351869_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/V-ATHENS%20SCHOOL%20BUS%20CRASH%20INDICTMENT%20530P_00.00.02.18_1559688789981.png_7351869_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/V-ATHENS%20SCHOOL%20BUS%20CRASH%20INDICTMENT%20530P_00.00.02.18_1559688789981.png_7351869_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/V-ATHENS%20SCHOOL%20BUS%20CRASH%20INDICTMENT%20530P_00.00.02.18_1559688789981.png_7351869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Athens ISD bus driver charged for deadly school bus accident</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 05:51PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 05:53PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A grand jury charged the driver in the deadly school bus crash in Athens, just southeast of Dallas.</p><p>John Franklin Stevens, 78, is charged with criminally negligent homicide and injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.</p><p>In January, a train hit the Athens ISD school bus Stevens was driving, killing 13-year-old Christopher Bonilla. His 9-year-old cousin and Stevens were hurt.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/dallas-zoos-oldest-male-chimpanzee-dies-at-49" title="Dallas Zoo's oldest male chimpanzee dies at 49" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/DallasZooChimp_1559687642951_7351938_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/DallasZooChimp_1559687642951_7351938_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/DallasZooChimp_1559687642951_7351938_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/DallasZooChimp_1559687642951_7351938_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/DallasZooChimp_1559687642951_7351938_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Featured Videos (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)" title="3290204_1559678862004-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>What actually happened on D-Day? A closer look at one of WWII's most chaotic and pivotal battles</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/bike-ride-raises-money-for-boys-girls-club"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/Bike_ride_raises_money_for_Boys___Girls__0_7350198_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Bike_ride_raises_money_for_Boys___Girls__0_20190604132042"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bike ride raises money for Boys & Girls Club</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/country-music-star-joins-campaign-to-stop-car-theft"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0229_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0229"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/fleeing-suspect-hits-trooper-at-south-florida-toll-plaza" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/trooper%20caballero%20arsenio_1559690759498.jpg_7352045_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/trooper%20caballero%20arsenio_1559690759498.jpg_7352045_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/trooper%20caballero%20arsenio_1559690759498.jpg_7352045_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/trooper%20caballero%20arsenio_1559690759498.jpg_7352045_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/trooper%20caballero%20arsenio_1559690759498.jpg_7352045_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Trooper&#x20;Arsenio&#x20;Caballero&#x2c;&#x20;Courtesy&#x20;FHP" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Fleeing suspect hits trooper at South Florida toll plaza</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dallas-police-work-to-recreate-final-days-of-murdered-transgender-woman-chynal-lindsey" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Chynal%20Lindsey%20transgender%20murder_1559601783939.png_7348252_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Chynal%20Lindsey%20transgender%20murder_1559601783939.png_7348252_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Chynal%20Lindsey%20transgender%20murder_1559601783939.png_7348252_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Chynal%20Lindsey%20transgender%20murder_1559601783939.png_7348252_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/03/Chynal%20Lindsey%20transgender%20murder_1559601783939.png_7348252_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dallas police work to recreate final days of murdered transgender woman Chynal Lindsey</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas/gov-greg-abbott-tells-worried-texas-plumbers-weve-got-this" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/Texas%20plumber%20plumbing_1559690726169.png_7351895_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/Texas%20plumber%20plumbing_1559690726169.png_7351895_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/Texas%20plumber%20plumbing_1559690726169.png_7351895_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/Texas%20plumber%20plumbing_1559690726169.png_7351895_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/Texas%20plumber%20plumbing_1559690726169.png_7351895_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gov. Greg Abbott tells worried Texas plumbers "we've got this"</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/athens-isd-bus-driver-charged-for-deadly-school-bus-accident" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/V-ATHENS%20SCHOOL%20BUS%20CRASH%20INDICTMENT%20530P_00.00.02.18_1559688789981.png_7351869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/V-ATHENS%20SCHOOL%20BUS%20CRASH%20INDICTMENT%20530P_00.00.02.18_1559688789981.png_7351869_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/V-ATHENS%20SCHOOL%20BUS%20CRASH%20INDICTMENT%20530P_00.00.02.18_1559688789981.png_7351869_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/V-ATHENS%20SCHOOL%20BUS%20CRASH%20INDICTMENT%20530P_00.00.02.18_1559688789981.png_7351869_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/V-ATHENS%20SCHOOL%20BUS%20CRASH%20INDICTMENT%20530P_00.00.02.18_1559688789981.png_7351869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Athens ISD bus driver charged for deadly school bus accident</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dallas-zoos-oldest-male-chimpanzee-dies-at-49" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/DallasZooChimp_1559687642951_7351938_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/DallasZooChimp_1559687642951_7351938_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/DallasZooChimp_1559687642951_7351938_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/DallasZooChimp_1559687642951_7351938_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/DallasZooChimp_1559687642951_7351938_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dallas Zoo's oldest male chimpanzee dies at 49</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa 