A Dallas Morning News photographer had a close encounter with the gunman who died in a shootout with federal authorities in Downtown Dallas.

In an interview, Tom Fox described his run-in with 22-year-old Brian Isaack Clyde Monday morning at the Earle Cabell Federal Building. Fox says he just happened to at the courthouse on assignment at that time.

Fox took a close-up photo of Clyde as he was running a few feet from him. Videos from FOX 4 viewers show FOX crouching down behind a column to avoid the gunfire.

Video of the shooting at the Federal Building in downtown Dallas. Shot by apartment resident Tim Brown. Puffs of smoke appear to be from return fire by Federal agents. @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/Qz4JMHxRul — Brandon Todd (@BrandonToddFOX4) June 17, 2019

"As I looked down the sidewalk, I noticed somebody on the sidewalk near the corner," he recalled. "I didn't know what it was, so I just pulled up a long lens and looked through the viewfinder and saw the muzzle of the gun and the guy with the mask on. I just made some frames real quick."

After Fox took the frames, he says he took cover and prayed the shooter wouldn't walk by him.

"I just crouched in a corner and tried to make myself as small as possible and just prayed that he didn't walk past me," he recalled. "Because I'm in plain sight. And if he saw me sitting there with a camera, I have no doubt he would have shot me."

No one else was seriously injured. A federal employee who was taking cover received minor injuries.