After Fox took the frames, he says he took cover and prayed the shooter wouldn't walk by him.
"I just crouched in a corner and tried to make myself as small as possible and just prayed that he didn't walk past me," he recalled. "Because I'm in plain sight. And if he saw me sitting there with a camera, I have no doubt he would have shot me."
No one else was seriously injured. A federal employee who was taking cover received minor injuries.
Posted Jun 17 2019 07:06PM CDT
Updated Jun 17 2019 07:07PM CDT
A one-year-old Dallas Zoo giraffe died Monday while under anesthesia, the zoo announced.
Witten, named after Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten, was given anesthesia so veterinarians could perform a “routine physical exam” when he suddenly stopped breathing. “An urgent attempt was made to resuscitate him, without success,” the zoo said.
The zoo claims that it has perform similar exams in the past with no such issues.
Posted Jun 17 2019 04:58PM CDT
Updated Jun 17 2019 09:33PM CDT
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Arlington and an EF-0 hit North Fort Worth and Eagle Mountain Lake on Sunday afternoon.
The weather service teams surveyed several areas in North Texas on Monday the day after another round of severe weather blew through the region. No one was killed.
The NWS said the EF-1 tornado struck in a neighborhood close to Globe Life Park, home of the Texas Rangers. The tornado was on the ground for about one minute, officials said. The EF-0 hit the Crawford Farms and Vista Meadows subdivisions in North Fort Worth and had wind speeds of up to 85 MPH. A weak EF-0 also moved over Eagle Mountain Lake.
Posted Jun 17 2019 02:31PM CDT
Updated Jun 17 2019 08:30PM CDT
A 22-year-old man is dead after opening fire on the Earle Cabell Federal Building on Monday and the investigation into him and what caused him to shoot at and outside the building is underway.
Investigators are working to retrace Brian Isaack Clyde's whereabouts in the days and hours before the shooting.
Clyde attended Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas for part of his freshman year in 2012. According to DISD, he withdrew and moved to Austin later that year.