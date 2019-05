Dallas police cited the father who falsely reported his 4-year-old son missing over the weekend and sparked a massive search.

Investigators say the man told police his vehicle was stolen Sunday from South Buckner Boulevard near Bruton Road about 6 p.m. with his son, Fermin Fuentes, inside.

The car turned up several hours later in Southeast Dallas. However, an Amber Alert was issued when investigators did not find the boy.

Fermin's mother called authorities later that night and told them he was never in the car but had actually been with her all day.

Police consulted with the district attorney's office before issuing the Class C citation to the father.

