- Dallas police are currently searching for a 4-year-old boy who was inside a vehicle when it was stolen Sunday evening.

Fermin Fuentes was in a silver 2006 Ford 500 when it was stolen near the intersection of Buckner Blvd. and Cordell Dr. in east Dallas.

Fermin is 3-feet-tall with black curly hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and brown shorts.

Police say the vehicle was found along Rylie Rd. hours later, but Fuentes is still missing.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.