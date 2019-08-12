< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/usaworld">US & World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/health">Health</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> shot; 2 held hostage"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/u-s-world/police-respond-to-active-shooting-scene-in-tioga-possibly-two-officers-shot">Suspect surrenders after 6 Philadelphia police officers shot; 2 held hostage</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/news/man-crushed-to-death-by-car-at-fort-worth-auto-salvage-yard"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/V_DECATUR%20AVE%20JUNKYARD%20ACCIDENT%20%209P_00.00.29.25_1565835859079.png_7593677_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Man crushed to death by car at Fort Worth auto salvage yard"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/man-crushed-to-death-by-car-at-fort-worth-auto-salvage-yard">Man crushed to death by car at Fort Worth auto salvage yard</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/news/dallas-pd-9-year-old-girl-killed-in-gang-related-shooting"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Sky%204%20Dallas%20Shooting%20Wednesday1820%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_18.31.17.20_1565832233820.png_7593270_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Dallas PD: 9-year-old girl killed in gang-related shooting"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/dallas-pd-9-year-old-girl-killed-in-gang-related-shooting">Dallas PD: 9-year-old girl killed in gang-related shooting</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/news/proposal-would-increase-salaries-for-dallas-officers-but-increase-property-tax"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/01/04/0038FO.MXF_00.27.33.25_1515105354964_4772347_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Proposal would increase salaries for Dallas officers, but increase property tax"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/proposal-would-increase-salaries-for-dallas-officers-but-increase-property-tax">Proposal would increase salaries for Dallas officers, but increase property tax</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/u-s-world/police-respond-to-active-shooting-scene-in-tioga-possibly-two-officers-shot">Suspect surrenders after 6 Philadelphia police officers shot; 2 held hostage</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/man-crushed-to-death-by-car-at-fort-worth-auto-salvage-yard">Man crushed to death by car at Fort Worth auto salvage yard</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/dallas-pd-9-year-old-girl-killed-in-gang-related-shooting">Dallas PD: 9-year-old girl killed in gang-related shooting</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/proposal-would-increase-salaries-for-dallas-officers-but-increase-property-tax">Proposal would increase salaries for Dallas officers, but increase property tax</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/weather/break-is-over">Break Is Over</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/trackdown-help-find-jose-gonzalez-s-killer">Trackdown: Help find Jose Gonzalez's killers</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" Corsicana child dies after being scalded by pot of boiling water</h1> </header> addthis:title="Corsicana child dies after being scalded by pot of boiling water"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-423491144.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-423491144");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-423491144-423491110"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/12/V_CORSICANA%20CHILD%20SCALDING%20DEATH%209P_00.00.01.04_1565664375439.png_7588939_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/12/V_CORSICANA%20CHILD%20SCALDING%20DEATH%209P_00.00.01.04_1565664375439.png_7588939_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/12/V_CORSICANA%20CHILD%20SCALDING%20DEATH%209P_00.00.01.04_1565664375439.png_7588939_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/12/V_CORSICANA%20CHILD%20SCALDING%20DEATH%209P_00.00.01.04_1565664375439.png_7588939_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/12/V_CORSICANA%20CHILD%20SCALDING%20DEATH%209P_00.00.01.04_1565664375439.png_7588939_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423491144-423491110" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/12/V_CORSICANA%20CHILD%20SCALDING%20DEATH%209P_00.00.01.04_1565664375439.png_7588939_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/12/V_CORSICANA%20CHILD%20SCALDING%20DEATH%209P_00.00.01.04_1565664375439.png_7588939_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/12/V_CORSICANA%20CHILD%20SCALDING%20DEATH%209P_00.00.01.04_1565664375439.png_7588939_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/12/V_CORSICANA%20CHILD%20SCALDING%20DEATH%209P_00.00.01.04_1565664375439.png_7588939_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/news/corsicana-child-dies-after-being-scalded-by-pot-of-boiling-water">FOX4News.com Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 09:46PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 12:32PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-423491144" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CORSICANA, Texas</strong> - A Corsicana child is dead after her stepmother claims a pot of boiling water fell on her.</p><p>Corsicana police said 42-year-old Juana Marquez called them on Saturday about an unresponsive child in her home on South 34th Street.</p><p>According to an arrest warrant affidavit, she told officers 4-year-old Amberly Quiroz had pulled a pot boiling water off stove the day before. It scalded her face, chest and arms.</p><p>Marquez said she was bathing other children at the time and heard the little girl's screams from the kitchen. She immediately put her in a cold shower and treated the wounds with Noxzema cream.</p><p>She said she did not take Amberly to the hospital because she was home alone caring for three other young children while her husband was at work in another state, the affidavit states.</p><p>While Marquez told investigators Amberly stopped crying before going to sleep, other children in the home said she "was crying and crying after the incident and that [Marquez] kept telling her to hush before sending her to her own bed."</p><p>The girl would not wake up in her bed the next morning, the other children told investigators, the affidavit states.</p><p>"There was approximately 12 hours between the boiling water falling on Amberly and police responding to her deceased in bed. More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/man-crushed-to-death-by-car-at-fort-worth-auto-salvage-yard" title="Man crushed to death by car at Fort Worth auto salvage yard" data-articleId="423874887" > data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Man_crushed_to_death_by_car_at_Fort_Wort_0_7593933_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Man_crushed_to_death_by_car_at_Fort_Wort_0_7593933_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Man_crushed_to_death_by_car_at_Fort_Wort_0_7593933_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Man_crushed_to_death_by_car_at_Fort_Wort_0_7593933_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Man_crushed_to_death_by_car_at_Fort_Wort_0_7593933_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Macy Jenkins reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man crushed to death by car at Fort Worth auto salvage yard</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 09:24PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 10:14PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man was killed Wednesday at a Fort Worth auto salvage yard after he was apparently crushed by a car.</p><p>Mike Drivdahl with the Fort Worth Fire Department says they responded to the call around 5:40 p.m to the Dos Amigos Pull and Save.</p><p>When firefighters arrived, they found a man trapped underneath one of the cars in the salvage yard. The heavy rescue squad was called to help move the car off of the man, but his injuries were too extensive. By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 08:27PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 10:14PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police say a 9-year-old girl was killed when she was caught in a gang-related shooting at an Old East Dallas apartment building.</p><p>The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near the Roseland Townhomes on Munger Avenue.</p><p>Dallas Police Sgt. Warren Mitchell says someone was targeting a tenant at the complex. When that person didn't come out, they shot into the building but targeted the wrong apartment. Police confirm a 9-year-old girl in that apartment was shot. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/proposal-would-increase-salaries-for-dallas-officers-but-increase-property-tax" title="Proposal would increase salaries for Dallas officers, but increase property tax" data-articleId="423852172" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Proposal_would_increase_salaries_for_Dal_0_7593926_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Proposal_would_increase_salaries_for_Dal_0_7593926_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 08:02PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 10:10PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hundreds of Dallas Police Department officers are retiring or leaving for other North Texas departments every year.</p><p>In the new 2019-2020 budget, the city manager is proposing a solution, but it could come with raising your property tax by about $172.</p><p>In the last 10 years, the Dallas police force has decreased by about 350 officers.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/V_DECATUR%20AVE%20JUNKYARD%20ACCIDENT%20%209P_00.00.29.25_1565835859079.png_7593677_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V_DECATUR AVE JUNKYARD ACCIDENT 9P_00.00.29.25_1565835859079.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man crushed to death by car at Fort Worth auto salvage yard</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dallas-pd-9-year-old-girl-killed-in-gang-related-shooting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Sky%204%20Dallas%20Shooting%20Wednesday1820%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_18.31.17.20_1565832233820.png_7593270_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Sky 4 Dallas Shooting Wednesday1820 KDFWBCME02_mpg_18.31.17.20_1565832233820.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dallas PD: 9-year-old girl killed in gang-related shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/proposal-would-increase-salaries-for-dallas-officers-but-increase-property-tax"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/01/04/0038FO.MXF_00.27.33.25_1515105354964_4772347_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Dallas police officer car unit"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Proposal would increase salaries for Dallas officers, but increase property tax</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/break-is-over"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Break_From_Heat_Is_Over_0_7593427_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Break_From_Heat_Is_Over_0_20190815005137"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Break Is Over</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Sky%204%20Dallas%20Shooting%20Wednesday1820%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_18.31.17.20_1565832233820.png_7593270_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Sky%204%20Dallas%20Shooting%20Wednesday1820%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_18.31.17.20_1565832233820.png_7593270_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Sky%204%20Dallas%20Shooting%20Wednesday1820%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_18.31.17.20_1565832233820.png_7593270_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Sky%204%20Dallas%20Shooting%20Wednesday1820%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_18.31.17.20_1565832233820.png_7593270_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Dallas PD: 9-year-old girl killed in gang-related shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/proposal-would-increase-salaries-for-dallas-officers-but-increase-property-tax" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/01/04/0038FO.MXF_00.27.33.25_1515105354964_4772347_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/01/04/0038FO.MXF_00.27.33.25_1515105354964_4772347_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/01/04/0038FO.MXF_00.27.33.25_1515105354964_4772347_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/01/04/0038FO.MXF_00.27.33.25_1515105354964_4772347_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/01/04/0038FO.MXF_00.27.33.25_1515105354964_4772347_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Proposal would increase salaries for Dallas officers, but increase property tax</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/break-is-over" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Break_From_Heat_Is_Over_0_7593427_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Break_From_Heat_Is_Over_0_7593427_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Break_From_Heat_Is_Over_0_7593427_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Break_From_Heat_Is_Over_0_7593427_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/Break_From_Heat_Is_Over_0_7593427_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Break Is Over</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dallas-city-council-approves-9m-incentive-package-to-attract-uber-s-regional-hub" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/21/Still1121_00007_1511320026443_4551605_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/21/Still1121_00007_1511320026443_4551605_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/21/Still1121_00007_1511320026443_4551605_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/21/Still1121_00007_1511320026443_4551605_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/21/Still1121_00007_1511320026443_4551605_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dallas City Council approves $9M incentive package to attract Uber's regional hub</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trackdown-help-find-jose-gonzalez-s-killer" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/P_Tze%20TRACKDOWN%20MARVIN%20D%20LOVE%20530P_00.00.10.05_1565828131077.png_7593071_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/P_Tze%20TRACKDOWN%20MARVIN%20D%20LOVE%20530P_00.00.10.05_1565828131077.png_7593071_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/P_Tze%20TRACKDOWN%20MARVIN%20D%20LOVE%20530P_00.00.10.05_1565828131077.png_7593071_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/P_Tze%20TRACKDOWN%20MARVIN%20D%20LOVE%20530P_00.00.10.05_1565828131077.png_7593071_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/P_Tze%20TRACKDOWN%20MARVIN%20D%20LOVE%20530P_00.00.10.05_1565828131077.png_7593071_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trackdown: Help find Jose Gonzalez's killers</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3972_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3972"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news">Local</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/texas">Texas</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/usaworld">US & World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/health">Health</a></li> </ul> </div> href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/fox4features">Only On FOX 4</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/goodday">Good Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/fox4features">FOX 4 Features</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/lonestar">Lone Star Adventures</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/trackdown">Trackdown</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/investigations">Investigations</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/basictraining">Basic Training Podcast</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/cowboys">Cowboys</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/mavericks">Mavericks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/rangers">Rangers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/stars">Stars</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/fcdallas">FC Dallas</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/colleges">Colleges</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/highschool">High School</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/contact">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/fox4-links/links-mentioned-on-fox-4">Links from On Air</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about/staff">Anchors and Reporters</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/entertainment/tvlistings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about-us/fox-4-station-history">Station History</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about-us/frequently-asked-questions">FAQ</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about-us/work-for-kdfw-fox-4-kdfi-my-27-1">Work For Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/kdfi-my27">FOX 4 More</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Fox4DFW"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX4"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:kdfw@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="rss"><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/feeds/rssFeed?obfType=RSS_FEED&siteId=200007"><i class="fa fa-rss icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox4news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox4news"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 4 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-4-dallas-fort-worth/id376817521?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.droid.foxkdfw&hl=en_US" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 4 WAPP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-4-kdfw-wapp/id506375544?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kdfw.android.weather&hl=en_US" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 4 Fastlane</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox4-fastlane/id1137221117?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.trafficcast.trafficcarma.kdfw_prod&hl=en" <!-- omniture scripts --> 