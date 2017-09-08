< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. FTC asks Equifax data breach victims to opt for credit monitoring instead of cash
Posted Jul 31 2019 01:33PM CDT
Updated Jul 31 2019 01:52PM CDT data-href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/consumer/ftc-asks-equifax-data-breach-victims-to-opt-for-credit-monitoring-instead-of-cash" data-title="FTC asks Equifax data breach victims to opt for credit monitoring instead of cash" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/consumer/ftc-asks-equifax-data-breach-victims-to-opt-for-credit-monitoring-instead-of-cash" addthis:title="FTC asks Equifax data breach victims to opt for credit monitoring instead of cash"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-421377929.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-421377929");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-421377929-279438140"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/09/08/V-EQUIFAX%20SECURITY%20BREACH%205A_00.00.00.26_1504875298833_4111972_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/09/08/V-EQUIFAX%20SECURITY%20BREACH%205A_00.00.00.26_1504875298833_4111972_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/09/08/V-EQUIFAX%20SECURITY%20BREACH%205A_00.00.00.26_1504875298833_4111972_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/09/08/V-EQUIFAX%20SECURITY%20BREACH%205A_00.00.00.26_1504875298833_4111972_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/09/08/V-EQUIFAX%20SECURITY%20BREACH%205A_00.00.00.26_1504875298833_4111972_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421377929-279438140" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/09/08/V-EQUIFAX%20SECURITY%20BREACH%205A_00.00.00.26_1504875298833_4111972_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/09/08/V-EQUIFAX%20SECURITY%20BREACH%205A_00.00.00.26_1504875298833_4111972_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/09/08/V-EQUIFAX%20SECURITY%20BREACH%205A_00.00.00.26_1504875298833_4111972_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, By FOX4News.com Staff data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-421377929" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines421377929' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-world/what-you-should-know-about-the-equifax-breach-settlement"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/09/18/Equifax_1505756869390_4172952_ver1.0_160_90.PNG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>What you should know about the Equifax settlement</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DALLAS</strong> - Just last week FOX 4’s <a href="http://www.facebook.com/savemesteve">Steve <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Noviello" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Noviello</span></a> reported on the $700 million settlement in the Equifax data breach case from 2017.</p> <p><a href="http://www.equifaxbreachsettlement.com">Affected consumers are eligible</a> for free credit monitoring, payments for time spent battling identity theft or $125 if they already have monitored credit.</p> <p>But after an overwhelming response, the <a href="http://www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2019/07/equifax-data-breach-pick-free-credit-monitoring">Federal Trade Commission issued a nation-wide alert</a> to consumers that essentially asks people to stop taking the cash option.</p> <p>It seems that when given the choice between free credit monitoring or cash, guess what everyone asked for?</p> <p>The problem is the portion of the $700 million settlement that’s earmarked for payment to folks who already have credit monitoring is just $31 million.</p> <p>That’s only enough to cover that $125 payment in full to about 250,000 people.</p> <p>The FTC said because there is no limit to how many people can take the cash option; payment won’t be the full $125. Instead, an equal division of the $31 million could end up being very little.</p> <p>The government agency is encouraging people to change their minds and change their choice to take the monitoring instead of the cash, noting that there is no limit to the number of people who can get free monitoring because it’s free for Equifax to administer.</p> <p>The FTC said the freebie is worth far more than the $125 originally offered.</p> <p>Consumers who have already submitted a claim can lookout for an email from the settlement administrator. They will be asking for proof of existing credit monitoring and giving people the chance to switch.</p> <p>For those who paid out-of-pocket to recover from the breach, there is still money under the settlement for reimbursement.</p> <p>--</p> <p>CHECK YOUR ELIGIBILITY<br /> <a href="http://www.equifaxbreachsettlement.com">www.equifaxbreachsettlement.com</a></p> <p>PLEA FROM THE FTC<br /> <a href="http://www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2019/07/equifax-data-breach-pick-free-credit-monitoring">www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2019/07/equifax-data-breach-pick-free-credit-monitoring</a></p> <p>SAVE ME STEVE<br /> <a href="http://www.facebook.com/savemesteve">www.facebook.com/savemesteve</a></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var 