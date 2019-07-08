< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Collin County assisted living worker lied about nursing credentials, allegedly assaulted patient a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KDFW"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_416948921_416952921_139155";this.videosJson='[{"id":"416952921","video":"582258","title":"Collin%20County%20assisted%20living%20worker%20lied%20about%20nursing%20credentials%2C%20allegedly%20assaulted%20patient","caption":"Alex%20Boyer%20reports.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox4news.com%2Fmedia.fox4news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F08%2FCollin_County_assisted_living_worker_lie_0_7489624_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kdfw.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F08%2FCollin_County_assisted_living_worker_lied_about__582258_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1657235873%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DVRXef1HQgwGibNvc2zPIk5VG4no","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kdfw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox4news.com%2Fnews%2Fcollin-county-assisted-living-worker-lied-about-nursing-credentials-allegedly-assaulted-patients"}},"createDate":"Jul 08 2019 06:17PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KDFW"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_416948921_416952921_139155",video:"582258",poster:"https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Collin_County_assisted_living_worker_lie_0_7489624_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Alex%2520Boyer%2520reports.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kdfw.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/08/Collin_County_assisted_living_worker_lied_about__582258_1800.mp4?Expires=1657235873&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=VRXef1HQgwGibNvc2zPIk5VG4no",eventLabel:"Collin%20County%20assisted%20living%20worker%20lied%20about%20nursing%20credentials%2C%20allegedly%20assaulted%20patient-416952921",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kdfw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox4news.com%2Fnews%2Fcollin-county-assisted-living-worker-lied-about-nursing-credentials-allegedly-assaulted-patients"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 08 2019 05:59PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 08 2019 06:17PM CDT
Updated Jul 08 2019 06:18PM CDT class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/5P%20H3_COLLIN%20COUNTY%20CAREGIVER_00.00.37.24_1562626723186.png_7489765_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/5P%20H3_COLLIN%20COUNTY%20CAREGIVER_00.00.37.24_1562626723186.png_7489765_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/5P%20H3_COLLIN%20COUNTY%20CAREGIVER_00.00.37.24_1562626723186.png_7489765_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/5P%20H3_COLLIN%20COUNTY%20CAREGIVER_00.00.37.24_1562626723186.png_7489765_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/5P%20H3_COLLIN%20COUNTY%20CAREGIVER_00.00.37.24_1562626723186.png_7489765_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416948921-416948596" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/5P%20H3_COLLIN%20COUNTY%20CAREGIVER_00.00.37.24_1562626723186.png_7489765_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/5P%20H3_COLLIN%20COUNTY%20CAREGIVER_00.00.37.24_1562626723186.png_7489765_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/5P%20H3_COLLIN%20COUNTY%20CAREGIVER_00.00.37.24_1562626723186.png_7489765_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/5P%20H3_COLLIN%20COUNTY%20CAREGIVER_00.00.37.24_1562626723186.png_7489765_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/08/5P%20H3_COLLIN%20COUNTY%20CAREGIVER_00.00.37.24_1562626723186.png_7489765_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416948921" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>Collin County Sheriff's Deputies say a caregiver lied about her credentials and posed as a registered nurse at an assisted living facility, then assaulted a 91-year-old.</p> <p>Glenda Basanes, 44, is charged with injuring the elderly and violating nursing regulations. Investigators say she posed as a registered nurse at loving care home from March 2019 until June and assaulted at least two people during her short time there.</p> <p>According to public records, Basanes does not hold any healthcare certifications in the State of Texas.</p> <p>Collin County Sheriff’s investigators say Basanes, accused of assault, was actually arrested at the assisted living facility when she went to pick up her last check.</p> <p>“We actually had 3 different reports comes in from various family members of folks living there,” said Capt. Nick Bristow, Collin County Sheriff's Office.</p> <p>A short time after starting at the Allen facility on March 4, Basanes allegedly assaulted a 91-year-old patient. She's also accused of assaulting the co-owner, who spoke to FOX4 by phone.</p> <p>“Things were happening when she was there so things just started to come together. As soon as we heard of the actions that she did on our resident we immediately let her go and contacted police immediately,” Kelly Sparks said.</p> <p>Basanes initially applied for a "caregiver" job in March, but during the job interview said she was a registered nurse. Sparks says Basanes gave her a license number which they tried to verify with the Texas Board of Nursing, but found no match.</p> <p>“We plugged it in but nothing came up, but at that time they were busy switching over the website to a new website,” Sparks said.</p> <p>Despite no confirmation of a license, Basanes was able to begin giving around-the-clock care to some 10 to 12 patients. 