- A 4-year-old child was flown to the hospital after being found unresponsive in a hot car in Aubrey.

Police say a family member found the unresponsive child inside of a vehicle in the family's driveway around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Paramedics and firefighters responded and immediately began treating the child. They requested the assistance of a medical helicopter which flew the child to a nearby hospital.

The child's condition is unknown at this time. It’s unclear how long the child was left in the car.

No criminal charges have been filed, but police say they're still investigating.