Affidavit: Slain Dallas 13-year-old shot in the back by stray bullet addthis:title="Affidavit: Slain Dallas 13-year-old shot in the back by stray bullet"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411251507.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411251507");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411251507-411250725"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/P-BRUTON%20RD%20SHOOTING%209P_KDFWee14_711.mxf_KDFWf0b0_146.mxf_00.01.44.23_1559863068964.png_7361441_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/P-BRUTON%20RD%20SHOOTING%209P_KDFWee14_711.mxf_KDFWf0b0_146.mxf_00.01.44.23_1559863068964.png_7361441_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/P-BRUTON%20RD%20SHOOTING%209P_KDFWee14_711.mxf_KDFWf0b0_146.mxf_00.01.44.23_1559863068964.png_7361441_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/P-BRUTON%20RD%20SHOOTING%209P_KDFWee14_711.mxf_KDFWf0b0_146.mxf_00.01.44.23_1559863068964.png_7361441_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/P-BRUTON%20RD%20SHOOTING%209P_KDFWee14_711.mxf_KDFWf0b0_146.mxf_00.01.44.23_1559863068964.png_7361441_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411251507-411250725" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/P-BRUTON%20RD%20SHOOTING%209P_KDFWee14_711.mxf_KDFWf0b0_146.mxf_00.01.44.23_1559863068964.png_7361441_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/P-BRUTON%20RD%20SHOOTING%209P_KDFWee14_711.mxf_KDFWf0b0_146.mxf_00.01.44.23_1559863068964.png_7361441_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/P-BRUTON%20RD%20SHOOTING%209P_KDFWee14_711.mxf_KDFWf0b0_146.mxf_00.01.44.23_1559863068964.png_7361441_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jun 06 2019 06:19PM CDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 07:29PM CDT id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411251507" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines411251507' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/arrest-made-in-shooting-death-of-13-year-old-boy-near-dallas-car-wash"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/13yo%20pleasant%20grove%20shooting%20suspect%20victim_1559776585863.png_7356662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Arrest made in shooting death of 13-year-old boy</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/13-year-old-boy-killed-during-shootout-at-dallas-car-wash"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/13yo%20killed_1559757943587.jpg_7354868_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>13yo boy killed during shootout at Dallas car wash</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DALLAS</strong> - Newly released police documents paint a vivid picture of the shootout that left an innocent 13-year-old boy dead.</p> <p>An affidavit says a bullet struck Malik Tyler in the back during that shooting Tuesday night.</p> <p>Police have one suspect, Datrail Clayton, in custody, but we now know police are looking for two others who were in the car that started the shooting.</p> <p><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/arrest-made-in-shooting-death-of-13-year-old-boy-near-dallas-car-wash"><strong>RELATED:</strong> Suspect charged with murder in shooting death of 13-year-old</a></p> <p>The newly released affidavit reveals two things: The haphazard way this shootout played out, and Tyler's efforts to get away once he heard the gunfire.</p> <p>New information included in an affidavit released to FOX 4 says the gun battle started when a silver car passed by a convenience store on Bruton Rd.</p> <p>Police say a silver vehicle was travelling westbound and started shooting into the parking lot of the convenience store, where there was a black Infiniti four-door vehicle.</p> <p>“As two individuals inside the silver vehicle were shooting, the front passenger of the Infiniti exited the vehicle and began shooting in the direction of the silver vehicle," it stated in the affidavit.</p> <p>This is the first time we've heard there were two shooters in the silver car.</p> <p>The passenger of that black Infinity was later identified by police as Datrail Clayton.</p> <p>Meanwhile, police say Tyler was walking along Bruton Rd. with some friends.</p> <p>They were on their way home after getting snacks at the convenience store when the shootout started.</p> <p>Surveillance video showed Tyler running westbound. He "was approximately 150 yards away from the convenience store and was struck in the back by a bullet," according to the affidavit.</p> <p>Shortly after the shootout, police swarmed the scene.</p> <p>The store surveillance camera and a witnesses' cell phone video provided images of the shooters.</p> <p>Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall said police were looking for the silver car, a Chrysler 300, but she gave the following answer when asked about the second car.</p> <p>“The other suspect vehicle, we are currently sitting up on, so we are not putting that information out right now. It is part of an ongoing investigation,” she said.</p> <p>FOX 4 was there just before midnight on Tuesday as police towed the black Infiniti from an apartment complex about a mile and a half from the scene.</p> <p>The affidavit says police found a witness who helped drop the Infiniti off there, then took Clayton to Garland.</p> <p>Police arrested Clayton the next day and charged him with Tyler's murder.</p> <p>Clayton has a criminal history. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dallas police searching for person who stole AR-15 from police car</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 06:29PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Dallas Police Department is asking the public to help them identify the person who stole an AR-15 out of one of their police vehicles.</p><p>The gun was stolen just after 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, after officers were called to assist with a fire at the Casa Bonita Apartments located in the 3500 block of St. Francis Ave.</p><p>As officers were helping people evacuate out of the apartments, a male suspect went into the marked police vehicle and stole an AR-15 (serial number 305953).</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/american-airlines-begins-nonstop-service-from-dfw-airport-to-dublin-munich" title="American Airlines begins nonstop service from DFW Airport to Dublin, Munich" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/fw%20water%20cannon_1559863535146.jpg_7361359_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/fw%20water%20cannon_1559863535146.jpg_7361359_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/fw%20water%20cannon_1559863535146.jpg_7361359_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/fw%20water%20cannon_1559863535146.jpg_7361359_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/fw%20water%20cannon_1559863535146.jpg_7361359_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>American Airlines begins nonstop service from DFW Airport to Dublin, Munich</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 06:25PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>American Airlines began daily nonstop flights to Dublin and Munich from DFW Airport on Thursday.</p><p>It’s the first time in the airport’s history those two destinations have had nonstop flights.</p><p>The planes taxied under water cannons from the airport’s fire department before taking off on Thursday afternoon.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/north-texas-plumbers-remain-concerned-about-industry-becoming-deregulated" title="North Texas plumbers remain concerned about industry becoming deregulated" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/North_Texas_plumbers_remain_worried_abou_0_7361187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/North_Texas_plumbers_remain_worried_abou_0_7361187_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/North_Texas_plumbers_remain_worried_abou_0_7361187_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/North_Texas_plumbers_remain_worried_abou_0_7361187_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/North_Texas_plumbers_remain_worried_abou_0_7361187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Many Texas plumbers are worried that state lawmakers just allowed the industry to become deregulated." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>North Texas plumbers remain concerned about industry becoming deregulated</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 05:43PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 05:56PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Many Texas plumbers are worried that state lawmakers just allowed the industry to become deregulated.</p><p>Some are even planning to hold a rally at the Texas Capitol building in Austin next Friday.</p><p>Earlier this week, Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted “We’ve got this” in concerns to the plumbing regulations. But after days with no specifics about his plan to make sure the state’s plumbing regulations don’t expire, many are still concerned.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/granger-smith-reveals-son-3-has-died-after-a-tragic-accident-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/06/GETTY%20Granger%20Smith_1559857486749.jpg_7360776_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Granger Smith performs during the 2018 CMA Music festival at the on June 8, 2018 in (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images) " title="GETTY Granger Smith_1559857486749.jpg-407693.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Granger Smith reveals son, 3, has died after a 'tragic accident'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/north-texas-plumbers-remain-concerned-about-industry-becoming-deregulated"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/P-PLUMBING%20REGULATIONS%20530P_00.00.01.20_1559860886694.png_7361177_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P-PLUMBING REGULATIONS 530P_00.00.01.20_1559860886694.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>North Texas plumbers remain concerned about industry becoming deregulated</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/4-teens-hailed-as-heroes-for-rushing-into-burning-home-to-rescue-90-year-old-neighbor"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/ugc_elderlywomanrescued_060619_1559858749635_7360796_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Four teenage boys, Dylan Wick, Seth Byrd, Nick Byrd and Wyatt Hall, are shown surrounding 90-year-old Catherine Ritchie, who they saved from her burning home. (Photo credit: The Ritchie family)" title="ugc_elderlywomanrescued_060619-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>4 teens hailed as heroes for rushing into burning home to rescue 90-year-old neighbor</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/louisiana-coroner-says-woman-died-of-thc-overdose"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/WEED%20THUMB_1559849275007.jpg_7360189_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Baggies of marijuana ready for distribution at the San Francisco Patients Cooperative, a medical cannabis cooperative, are shown July 25, 2002 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)" title="1174642_1559849275007-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Louisiana coroner says woman died of THC overdose</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3459_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3459"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 