- Newly released police documents paint a vivid picture of the shootout that left an innocent 13-year-old boy dead.

An affidavit says a bullet struck Malik Tyler in the back during that shooting Tuesday night.

Police have one suspect, Datrail Clayton, in custody, but we now know police are looking for two others who were in the car that started the shooting.

The newly released affidavit reveals two things: The haphazard way this shootout played out, and Tyler's efforts to get away once he heard the gunfire.

New information included in an affidavit released to FOX 4 says the gun battle started when a silver car passed by a convenience store on Bruton Rd.

Police say a silver vehicle was travelling westbound and started shooting into the parking lot of the convenience store, where there was a black Infiniti four-door vehicle.

“As two individuals inside the silver vehicle were shooting, the front passenger of the Infiniti exited the vehicle and began shooting in the direction of the silver vehicle," it stated in the affidavit.

This is the first time we've heard there were two shooters in the silver car.

The passenger of that black Infinity was later identified by police as Datrail Clayton.

Meanwhile, police say Tyler was walking along Bruton Rd. with some friends.

They were on their way home after getting snacks at the convenience store when the shootout started.

Surveillance video showed Tyler running westbound. He "was approximately 150 yards away from the convenience store and was struck in the back by a bullet," according to the affidavit.

Shortly after the shootout, police swarmed the scene.

The store surveillance camera and a witnesses' cell phone video provided images of the shooters.

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall said police were looking for the silver car, a Chrysler 300, but she gave the following answer when asked about the second car.

“The other suspect vehicle, we are currently sitting up on, so we are not putting that information out right now. It is part of an ongoing investigation,” she said.

FOX 4 was there just before midnight on Tuesday as police towed the black Infiniti from an apartment complex about a mile and a half from the scene.

The affidavit says police found a witness who helped drop the Infiniti off there, then took Clayton to Garland.

Police arrested Clayton the next day and charged him with Tyler's murder.

Clayton has a criminal history. It includes a 2016 indictment for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Court documents say he drove up on two guys who were walking and started shooting, hitting one of them.

It was what police believed to be part of an ongoing string of violence between two Pleasant Grove gangs.

