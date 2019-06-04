The Dallas police chief made a controversial comment that isn’t sitting well with a few different police groups. Now she is trying to clarify what she said.

During a news conference Monday about the number of homicides in the city, Chief Renee Hall talked about socioeconomic problems in the city and made a comment about the people who commit violent acts.

"There are individuals in this city who have returned from prison who cannot find a job, who are not educated. So in those instances, those individuals are forced to ah, commit violent acts," she said.